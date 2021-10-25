Men’s hockey takes first step forward in offensive shootout against Merrimack – The Daily Free Press

The Boston University men’s hockey team returned to the Agganis Arena on Saturday against Merrimack College for the second game of a home-and-home series this weekend. After a disappointing loss on Friday night against the Warriors (3-3, 1-2 Hockey East), the Terriers (3-3, 2-2 HE) won 8-6 and saved a series split for the third week in a row.

The Terriers welcomed assistant captain and senior forward Ty Amonte to the lineup for his first game of the season. Amonte scored the opening goal for the Terriers and provided a much needed spark on and off the ice.

Getting him injected back into the lineup was huge for the team. He had a big, kind of wild, boosted lineup for the game, and the guys are draining a bit of his energy, head coach Albie OConnell said in the post-game press conference.

After Terriers lost 3-2 Friday night, OConnell said he was frustrated with our lack of attack, lack of desire to score and drive to score. The Terriers were in that department day and night from the puck drop, with their offensive mentality quite evident.

We came out with an attacking mentality to just play the right way, the puck behind them. to get [defense], getting shots on the net, OConnell said, and so we kind of increased that lead a little bit.

While eight shots in the first period may not have been a stunning performance by the Terriers, they took advantage of their chances and scored four goals in the first period alone. Sophomore forward Dylan Peterson scored two of four Terriers in the first period, with junior striker Robert Mastrosimone and Amonte each taking home one score.

Going into the game, one area of ​​the Terriers game that was not under scrutiny was their penalty kill. They came in on Saturday with a perfect 19-for-19 over five games. Merrimack finished the game 3-for-7 on Saturday night’s power play, accounting for half of their goals.

Despite poor play on both sides, the Terriers would only take two penalties after the first period, while Merrimack got seven. As the match progressed and the attack from both sides continued to pile up, so did physicality and extracurricular activities after the whistle.

Punishments should definitely be a bit more disciplined, OConnell said. We just need to be a little smarter away from the puck.

Despite conceding two goals in the second, BU kept the Warriors in balance by scoring two of their own. Junior forward Wilmer Skoog scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season at 8.15am, followed by Peterson who scored a hat-trick with just 10 seconds left in the period to put the Terriers 6-3.

OConnell praised Peterson and said he had a huge bounce-back game because he was one of those guys who had a lot of shooting opportunities. Peterson scored his first three goals of the season on Saturday night, quickly setting his career high for goals in college hockey.

We’ve definitely had some split weekends and this weekend has been huge for us, said Peterson at the post-game press conference. After this big win, I think we would move forward and continue over the next few weekends, and we can get along a little bit here. So I’m excited to see what happens.

The third period did not slow in terms of goals, with Merrimack outscored BU 3-2 in the frame. Freshman forward Brian Carrabes and sophomore forward Nick Zabaneh both scored their first-ever college hockey goal.

Merrimack junior defenseman Zach Vinnell scored twice in the third period at 9:35 and 6:53 to complete a hat-trick. Vinnell has already tied his season with three goals and has four points in six games to start the year off right.

Terrier sophomore goalkeeper Drew Commesso wasn’t as sharp as he had been in Friday night’s game, but he secured the win nonetheless.

The Terriers return to action at the Agganis Arena next Friday night to take on the University of Massachusetts Lowell Riverhawks for the first game of a home-to-home series.

For the full BU hockey coverage, visit the Boston Hockey Blog and follow along @BOShockeyblog on Twitter and @boston.hockey.blog on Instagram for updates.