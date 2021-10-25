Former Table Tennis World Champion Liu Wei Interprets Sports and Education Merger Codes – Breaking Latest News

Liu Wei, who has won the table tennis world championship seven times, gave a speech at the Humanities and Sports High-level Forum held by Peking University on the 22nd. He combined his own practice and interpreted the code of the integration of sports and education. He believed that the integration of sports and education is welcome in China. Here comes a new era.

After retiring from the Chinese table tennis team, Liu Wei completed his bachelor’s degree to Ph.D. studies at Peking University. He also taught in Peking University table tennis team, taught at Peking University and participated in the establishment of Peking University Table Tennis Club team. He is on his way to integrating sports and education. A useful reconnaissance has been carried out.

The integration of sports and education is conducive to strengthening the strength of China’s competitive sports

Liu Wei said: “On June 6, 2015, after the defense of my dissertation was over, on my way home, I thought that from 1999 to Peking University Law School, I began to study at the Department of Psychology (now Peking University Psychology and Recognition ). After earning a master’s degree and earning a Ph.D. degree from the School of Education, how many years did I spend together? One counts as 16 years. In addition, it took me 16 years to win seven world championships in my sports career. .”

“During my studies at Peking University, I developed the idea of ​​combining sports and education. When I was in my second year, I realized that through professional sports training for the national team, the best physical and technical conditions can be achieved, that is, the best can be achieved. The state of the competition; through education and learning, you can gain a deeper understanding of sports and achieve the best mental and psychological state. If athletes can perfectly unite these states and erupt in a game, then it must be a royal attitude.

She said: “Although I have won seven world championships myself, I still did not understand the ball in my career as an athlete. After studying at Peking University and explaining the World Series on CCTV, I started to understand and explain the ball. I realize that if sports training and education and learning can be organically combined, they will certainly produce good results and will certainly extend the life of the athlete.”

Liu Wei cited the example of Xu Yuhua, a world chess champion who also studied at Peking University. “One day she asked me if she would participate in the World Cup that year? I was very firm and told her to join in. At that time, I told Xu Yuhua that I believe that after studying at Peking University, your “chess path and style” will definitely be. It’s very different from before.”

“Because by learning our grasp of victory, our perception of winning or losing, etc., are very different from before. Although the person is still that person, learning will certainly make our thoughts and psychological state more perfect and mature. Participating in competitions as professional athletes in the past was like walking on a single plank bridge. But now we walk ‘on two legs’. We have to study hard and study the competition. We can do it if we want to win, but don’t be afraid to lose. From the highest state of competitive sports.”

“As a result, after participating in the competition, Xu Yuhua not only won the individual World Cup championship, but also achieved great results in team competitions with his teammates. The thunder of the Chinese fencing team also won the Olympic gold medal during his study at Peking University. Gymnast Li Ning retired from Peking University. After further studies, he has successfully created an outstanding national brand in the sports industry.”

From the combination of sports and education to integration, we must dare to be the first

Liu Wei said: “After graduating from Peking University, I stayed in school to work. Peking University has always had the spirit of being a pioneer in the world and daring to innovate in cultivating talents. Under the encouragement of these spirits, we established Peking University Fangzheng Ping Pong. ball club. The club is exploring the new mechanism of combining sports and education to cultivate outstanding sports talents. The one-stop talent training model ‘read and play’ will allow more athletically talented children to grow all round. Combining sports and education It is not only conducive to the development of physical education in school and improving the physical fitness of students, but also to improving the overall quality of outstanding athletes and to re-entry in the future.”

Liu Wei has successively researched and published articles such as “Exploring the way to combine sports and education, innovating sports development models”, and topics such as “Research on “Integration of education and sports” to cultivate high-level competitive talents”. To further improve her teaching, practice and research skills, she entered Peking University School of Education in 2010 for her PhD.

The research direction of Dr. Liu Wei is the theoretical research into the combination of sports and education. Leading a table tennis school team is a hands-on exploration of combining physical education with talent training. This special experience enables her to better combine theoretical research and practical research.

Liu Wei said: “In the process of integrating sports and education to integrating sports and education, I pay attention to exploiting the sports potential of the athletes and use the advanced concepts, advanced technology and advanced awareness of the Chinese table tennis team to build their specialties. In addition, I am often lucky enough to be nurtured by talents from all over the world, and I enjoy that. The excellent results of the students make me very proud. They not only use their hard work to create genius, but more importantly, they have the sports that accompany them all their lives. Spirit.”

“The practice of these years has made me realize that I must not only do a good job in education and theoretical research, but also work hard to take social responsibility and do a good job in the public good. I lead the school team students to participate in public welfare activities every year, such as go to Shandong to help the poor and feel the Red Flag channel spiritually, participate in the community exchange contest, etc. by participating in these public welfare activities, we will cultivate red and professional builders and successors with a sense of socialist responsibility.”

Liu Wei said he is making a 16-year plan for the third phase of his life. “The life plan I have made for myself at this stage is to firmly establish the concept of health as the first education and contribute most to the national fitness and healthy growth of young people; the second is to continue to do a good job in teaching and teaching as a physical education worker. People and Lide Shuren’s own job; the third is to innovate in the integration of sports and education; the fourth is to continue to spread the table tennis culture through TV commentary; the fifth is to put together relevant teaching materials for table tennis courses to train people for the party and the country.”

Link to the original text: Former table tennis world champion Liu Wei Interpretation of the combination of sports and education (Xinhua News Agency October 22, 2021)