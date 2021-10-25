49ers vs. Colt’s final score, results: Carson Wentz shines in upset victory

Carson Wentz helped extend the Colts’ winning streak on the road with a 30-18 win over the 49ers.

Although heavy rain poured over Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Wentz threw 150 yards with two passing touchdowns. He also had a total of 23 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Elijah Mitchell scored for the 49ers on their opening run, but the Colts only gained offensive momentum in the final five minutes of the first quarter. Mo Alie-Cox completed a pass from Wentz for 11 yards into the end zone to put Indianapolis on the board. Wentz also connected with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. while leading the Colts with 105 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor led the Colts in rushing yards with a season-high 18 carry for 107 yards and a touchdown. In six games, the running back totaled 472 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

While Carson Wentz did well against the harsh weather conditions, Jimmy Garoppolo struggled on his return from injury. The veteran quarterback had a total of 181 yards and a touchdown, but threw two interceptions and was fired twice. He lost a fumble in the third quarter to give Jonathan Taylor a chance to extend the lead.

Sporting News followed updates and highlights from 49ers vs. Colts on ‘Sunday Night Football’. Read below for the full results from the week 7 NFL game.

49ers vs. Colts Score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 f 49ers 12 0 0 6 18 foals 7 6 7 10 30

49ers vs. Colts Live Updates, Highlights From ‘Sunday Night Football’

All times East.

Final: Foals 30, 49ers 18

11:19:Garoppolo throws the ball and loses control, allowing Khari Willis to make the interception and seal the fate of the 49ers.

11:10: TOUCHDOWN COLTEN. Wentz finds Michael Pittman Jr., who jumps into the end zone for the score. After the extra point, the Colts extend 30-18 . lead with 2:49 left.

11:05: Xavier Rhodes picks up a pass from Garoppolo and gets off the track at the 39 before rushing to the end zone. Colts take over from 39 with 5:13 to go.

11:00: FIELD GOAL COLTS.Badgley lands a 42-yard attempt to help extend the Foals lead 23-18 with 7:00 remaining.

10:58:Wentz gets past the first mark, but a holding penalty against Matt Pryor forces the Colts 10 yards back in third.

10:54:Wentz holds it for a 16-yard rush. He has a total of 18 yards on three rushes with one touchdown.

10:53:Wentz finds Pittman to put in third and put the Colts in midfield.

10:45 AM: TOUCHDOWN 49ERS.Garoppolo connects 14 yards with Deebo Samuels and walks into the end zone. After the failed two-point conversion, 49ers course 20-18with 13:07 to go.

10:42:Garoppolo connects with Deebo Samuel for 29 yards and Charlie Woerner for 27 yards to open the fourth quarter.

Third Quarter: Colts 20, 49ers 12

10:33:The 49ers go third and long and punt, with the Colts taking over in the closing minutes of the third quarter.

10:28:TOUCHDOWN COLTEN.Jonathan Taylor runs out of the end zone for the score. The carry helps the run back up to 102 meters, extending the Colts 20-12 lead with 3:45 remaining in the third quarter.

10:26:Jaquiski Tartt rushes to defend Michael Pittman just in front of the goal line and is called for a pass interference penalty. The Colts get another run of downs in the San Francisco five.

10:20:Garoppolo loses control of the ball in the pocket, marking the fourth forced fumble of the night for the Colts.

10:19:Going 0-for-7 on third deficit, Garoppolo completes to Sanu for a 16-yard win and a first deficit. Garoppolo narrowly avoids being fired on the next play.

10:15 am:Sanchez kicks deep and lets the 49ers take over from their own 10.

10:08:49ers use a timeout for the failed challenge. Colts start another run of downs on the 41.

10:05 AM:The Colts decide to go for it in fourth place and just inches from midfield. Jonathan Taylor makes the carry for a first down, but Norman knocks the ball loose. Ashton Dulin recovers the ball for Indianapolis. Shanahan throws a challenge flag on the game.

10:03: Colts starts the second half with possession.

Rest: Colts 13, 49ers 12

9:43:TOUCHDOWN COLTEN.Carson Wentz holds the ball and runs to the end zone for the score, trailing third. He fails to complete the two-point conversion, but returns the Coltsa 13-12lead with one minute left.

9:40 AM:Emmanuel Moseley is called up for a pass interference penalty in the end zone while covering Pittman. Colts get another set of downs on the one-yard line.

9:35 AM:Deebo Samuel makes the catch on a pass by Garoppolo, but Darius Leonard punches the ball free. The Colts recover and take over at the 49ers’ 29.

9:32: Wentz completes Taylor in third place, but he is out for scrimmage. Colts kicks and lets the 49ers take over at the 20.

9:28:Garoppolo throws another incomplete pass to force the 49ers to go three-and-out and pedal for the third straight ride. Colts take over at the 20.

9:23:Brandon Aiyuk returns for the 49ers and muffles the ball in the end zone. After official review, the game is ruled as a touchback and the 49ers can take possession of the 20.

9:22:Wentz takes aim at Nyheim Hines in third, who was wide open past the first-down marker, but he drops the ball and forces the Colts to kick.

9:15 am:It starts to rain harder as the 49ers have to pedal for the second straight run. Colts take over at the 18.

9:12:Wentz throws consecutive incomplete passes that were nearly picked by Emmanuel Moseley. Colts are forced to kick for the first time to give the 49ers possession on the 10.

9:06:Carson Wentz is knocked down by Nick Bosa and loses control of the ball. Azeez Al-Shaarair makes the interception for the 49ers on their own six-meter line. The pick marks Wentz’ second interception within an opponent’s 10-yard line this season.

First Quarter: 49ers 12, Colts 7

9:01:Jonathan Taylor breaks free and makes a 33-yard run to put the Colts just outside the goal line to start the second quarter.

8:58:Josh Norman comes close to intercepting a pass from Wentz in second deficit. Wentz throws deep and a pass interference penalty against K’Wuan Williams gives the Colts another run of downs to the San Francisco 35.

8:54: FIELD GOAL 49ERS.Joey Slye makes a 56-yard attempt to extend the lead again. 49ers lead 12-7 with 2:30 a.m.

8:43: TOUCHDOWN COLTS.Mo Alie-Cox walks into the end zone to help narrow the 49ers’ lead. Colts follow the 49ers 9-7 with 5:15 remaining in the first quarter.

8:40 AM:Michael Pittman Jr. makes a 57-yard catch on a pass from Wentz to bring the Colts to the 19 of the 49ers. A pass interference was called against the 49erson’s play, but the penalty was dismissed after it was a fair catch.

8:36: FIELD GOAL 49ERS.Joey Slye makes the kick from 34 yards to the . to renew 49ers lead 9-0.

8:30:Josh Norman knocks the ball loose from Jonathan Taylor, forcing the second turnover of the Colts running back’s career. Fred Warner recovered for the 49ers to take over from the Colt’ 28.

8:28: TOUCHDOWN 49ERS.Mitchell carried the ball 14 yards to put the 49ers on the board in their opening drive. He had a total of five carries for 57 yards on the scoring drive. After Joey Sly missed an extra point, 49ers lead 6-0 with 10:12 remaining in the first quarter.

8:25 AM:Elijah Mitchell makes an explosive 20-yard run to give the 49ers another run of downs at the Colts’ 28.

8:20:Colts win the toss and postpone. The 49ers start with the ball.

49ers vs. Colt’s start time

The start of 49ers vs. Colts is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch ‘Sunday Night Football’

TV channel (national): NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock, fuboTV

As usual, the “Sunday Night Football” game will take place on NBC. After a hiatus last week, Al Michaels will be back in play-by-play with Cris Collinsworth providing analysis and Michele Tafoya reporting from the sidelines. Terry McAulay will be the rules analyst on the broadcast.

For those looking to stream the matchup, NBC will be offering the game on its streaming platform Peacock. Future viewers can also find it on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial .

WEEK 7NFL PICKS: Straight Up | Against the spread

49ers schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12 at Lions 13:00 ET Fox 2 September 19th at Eagles 13:00 ET Fox 3 Sept 26 vs. packers 20:20 ET NBC 4 October 3 vs. seahawks 16:05 ET Fox 5 October 10 at Cardinals 16:25 ET Fox 6 BYE 7 the 24th of October vs. Colts 20:20 ET NBC 8 Oct 31 at Bears 13:00 ET Fox 9 November 7th vs cardinals 16:25 ET Fox 10 Nov 15 vs. Rams 8:15 PM ET ESPN 11 November 21st at Jaguars 13:00 ET Fox 12 Nov 28 vs. Vikings 16:25 ET Fox 13 5th of December at Seahawks 20:20 ET NBC 14 12 December at Bengals 13:00 ET CBS 15 Dec 19 vs. falcons 16:05 ET CBS 16 Dec 23 at Titans 20:20 ET NFL Network 17 January 2nd vs. Texans 16:05 ET CBS 18 January 9 at Rams 16:25 ET Fox

Foal schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kick-off time (ET) TV 1 Sept 12 vs. seahawks 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 2 September 19th vs. Rams 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 3 Sept 26 at Titans 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 4 October 3 with dolphins 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 5 Oct 11 (Monday) at Ravens 8:15 pm ESPN 6 October 17 vs. Texans 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 7 the 24th of October at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 Oct 31 vs. Titans 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 9 Nov 4 (Thurs) vs. jets 8:20 p.m. Fox/NFLN/Amazon 10 Nov 14 vs. Jaguars 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 11 November 21st at Bills 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 12 Nov 28 vs. pirates 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 13 5th of December at Texans 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 14 Bye 15 December 18/19 vs. patriots To be determined To be determined 16 December 25 (Christmas) at Cardinals 8:15 pm NFL 17 January 2nd vs. Raiders 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 18 January 9 at Jaguars 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS

Schedule ‘Sunday Night Football’ 2021