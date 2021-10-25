Top-ranked junior tennis player, Greenwood mayor battles on court for charity | News





GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) –It was a much anticipated tennis match Sunday in Greenwood. Brandon Smith, mayor of Greenwood, took on 12-year-old Harper Stone, a top tennis player for her age across the country. It was a way for the community to get to know Stone and her talents better as she tells FOX Carolina that her family recently moved to Greenwood from Abbeville for tennis reasons. But it was also to raise money for a cause close to both Smith and Stone’s hearts. “This is going to be fun, of course, because this is what I love to do,” Stone said. Her strength and precision have made her one of, if not the best junior tennis players in America. “I think it’s an opportunity for the world to get to know her,” Smith said. The match took place between the two in Greenwood, all to raise money for the Humane Society of Greenwood. “It’s also really cool that I get to raise money for the humane society because I love cats and I have two cats from the humane society,” Stone said. Smith, a former college tennis player with Furman, came up with the idea of ​​the tournament and fundraiser during the pandemic. “We have some of the best nonprofits anywhere in Greenwood, we have nonprofits that help us with just about every segment of society,” he said. The Humane Society of Greenwood Board chair Amaryllis Turman said all money raised Sunday will go to their various programs to help animals in their shelters. “Animals are creatures that you know are sometimes in bad situations through no fault of their own and we’re happy that the community is really committed to supporting us and our efforts to ensure that all animals have a chance at a good life.” she explained. More than $1,000 dollars was raised in the fundraiser on Sunday. In the match between Stone and Smith, Stone won all 8 matches played between the two.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxcarolina.com/news/top-ranked-junior-tennis-player-greenwood-mayor-battle-on-court-for-a-good-cause/article_388071fa-353a-11ec-877e-2b49694ce7eb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos