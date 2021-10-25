Hockey Michigan drops first game of season, splits series with WMU

The Michigan Wolverines hockey team was dragged back to Earth this weekend.

No. 17 Western Michigan, a tough veteran squad that would never be dazzled by the dazzling star power of Wolverines, entered the Yost Ice Arena and knocked them on the back with a score of 5-2 on Friday night. Michigan took the pieces and won, 3-2, in overtime Saturday at Kalamazoo, but it wasn’t easier and the Broncos defeated the Wolverines in both games.

With the series split, Michigan moved to 5-1 the year its fresh No. 1 position may have been compromised. Western Michigan improved to 3-1 and looks to be earning a rise.

The Wolverines learned the hard way that things aren’t always going to be as easy as they sometimes seemed during the first two weeks of the season, but this weekend was just as much about West Michigan. The Broncos looked like a team that will really compete in the tough NCHC this season. Their physical style of play mostly neutralized Michigan’s skill and speed, and their power play was deadly, hitting four times in eight chances.

WMU took control early on Friday and didn’t give up. The Wolverines had just two shots on target in the opening minutes, both from an early power play. Just before the end of the first period, Aidan Fulp made it 1-0, and early in the second, the Broncos scored twice more.

Luke Hughes scored on a second chance midway through the second period. However, two minutes later, Dylan Wendt scored for WMU to narrow it down to a three-goal game.

The Broncos threatened to ease the game early in the third period by putting eight shots on Erik Portillo in the space of eight minutes. But Michigan killed a penalty and sparked it, scoring just 30 seconds later on a Kent Johnson diversion for the net.

However, Western Michigan immediately returned to control of the game after that. The Broncos defeated the Wolverines 8-2 in the next few minutes and took advantage of a Brendan Brisson penalty to seal the win thanks to a power play goal from Cole Gallant.

Saturday’s game started in a similar fashion to Friday’s, with WMU outdoing Michigan in the opening minutes, but a Bronco penalty changed things this time. Johnson found Brisson in his office near the right face-off circle and the sophomore hammered the puck past Brandon Bussi for a 1-0 lead.

Owen Power had a chance later in the first period to give it a two-goal lead, but he hit the post in a breakaway, the second time the Wolverines have scored one from the tube in the first 20 minutes.

As for the momentum, it didn’t matter much. Early in the second period, Hughes got a substitution opportunity and moved it to Garrett Van Wyhe, who threw the puck at goal. Bussi saved but gave in a big rebound that found Nolan Moyle’s stick.

The Broncos reacted furiously, putting four shots on the net in the space of one minute after killing a penalty. They deserved a penalty of their own and Ethen Frank scored just 17 seconds to make it 2-1. With six seconds left in the second period, Drew Worrad tied the score with another power-play goal.

A scoreless third period led to extra time, where Michigan eventually dominated. Nick Blankenburg, who took the lead close to Michigan in the first period after calling the post, got a second chance and delivered. Thomas Bordeleau worked around Josh Passolt in the corner and sent a backhander across the ice, and the senior defender was there to take on top shelf Bussi.

It’s not like the Wolverines would go undefeated all year. But that their first loss came when it happened, the way it happened, was shocking to say the least. They do deserve credit for staying composed enough to regroup for a road win on Saturday, even if they take him out after West Michigan came back to tie him.

Michigan will be back in action when it hosts Wisconsin this Thursday and Friday.