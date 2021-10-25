University wins with athletic innovation





Shenzhen University students Chen Meng (left) and Sun Yingsha helped China win gold for table tennis teams at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. They also competed in the women’s singles final, with Chen taking gold and Sun silver.

University scores with athletic innovation At the Tokyo Olympics this summer, athletes from Shenzhen University won three gold and one silver medal for Team China. Now, the university continues to explore ways to cultivate more athletic talent by integrating physical education with general academic studies, a strategy it has adopted since 1988. The old adage ‘healthy body, healthy mind’ applies. “Students can learn how to adapt to the competition rules in sports, which is beneficial for the socialization process,” said Zhao Gang, director of the sports training department of the university’s School of Sports. “In addition, physical activity provides a relatively free space for personal growth. It promotes personality development while ensuring discipline and eliminating inappropriate behavior through rules.” Shenzhen University is making great efforts to improve physical education. Here, students can choose the sports they are interested in, pick the teacher they like, and the class time that best suits their schedule. They can communicate with the teacher both in class and online. In addition, there are several university-funded sports clubs on campus. Tang Yucheng, assistant dean of the School of Sports, said: “Campus sports culture is an important part of campus culture, exerting a subtle but important influence on students’ physical and mental development.” In order to create a vibrant sports culture on campus, the university adopts a variety of innovative measures by organizing sports festivals and related events, organizing sports forums, inviting sports stars to participate in campus activities, developing high-level sports teams and participate in competitions at home and abroad. The college’s most talented student-athletes can take advantage of high-quality training systems, where college sports teams partner with professional clubs and companies, establishing joint training programs in sports such as swimming and gymnastics. The university’s table tennis club, founded in 2016, won the Chinese Table Tennis Super League last year. The club’s members include Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha, who won gold and silver respectively in the women’s singles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With the aim of expanding the career development path of athletes, Shenzhen University optimizes the curriculum and improves teaching methods so that students can not only master sports skills, but also acquire knowledge in management, rehabilitation and nutrition to develop a gain a head start in their careers and long-term development. Given the conflicts between academic study and athletic training, the university adopts flexible teaching methods, organizing learning online and offline, and on and off campus. Tian Ye, former director of the China Institute of Sports Science, has been the dean of the university’s School of Sports since 2019 and has a strong emphasis on sports science research. The university has an extensive digital laboratory to train athletes at a high level. “This kind of lab allows us to evaluate athletes’ cardiopulmonary function, muscle metabolism, and nerve regulation through advanced equipment, enabling more accurate and personalized counseling for athletes,” Tian said. Chen Zihao, a senior student majoring in sports training, says the school’s curriculum and resources have helped him develop as a golfer. “For example, we use software called Trackman and FlightScope to track clubhead speed, spin angle, ball speed, spin rate, and other data. A system called SAM PutLab is used to test the putter, including face angle, trajectory, rhythm, speed, and more. We also have an indoor simulator.” Chen says the faculty’s work with him developing training plans is critical to his ambitions to become a professional one day. While not all students will enter the professional arena, many graduates pursue careers in sports agencies, become physical education teachers, or successfully transition into other industries, providing further evidence of the benefits of integrating PE into the general curriculum. at Shenzhen University.

