Sports
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson undergoes MRI of injured knee after ’embarrassing’ loss to New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is out indefinitely after injuring his right knee on Sunday in one of the worst losses in franchise history — 54-13 to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
The defeat was so bad that mild-mannered coach Robert Saleh used profanity during his post-match press conference, calling the loss “shameful.” But the immediate concern was the team’s franchise quarterback.
Wilson injured the posterior cruciate ligament of his right knee in a second-quarter hit from linebacker Matt Judon. The Jets are hopeful it’s not a seasonal injury, a source said, but they won’t know for sure until after an MRI on Monday morning.
The #2 overall pick said his knee was “twisted” and he “felt a bang.” If it’s a mild PCL sprain, Wilson may return in three to four weeks. Saleh didn’t seem alarmed and said, “At first we’re feeling fine, but you never know.”
A PCL injury is “the best scenario,” Wilson said. “I’m not really sure. I don’t know much about the PCL. … The pain really isn’t there. It just feels like something is wrong, as far as being loose and unstable.”
The Jets (1-5) were already trailing 17-0 when the injury occurred in the second quarter. Wilson, who was hit after releasing a long pass ruled by defensive pass interference, said he had no problem with Judon’s play.
Judon tweeted Sunday night that he would pray for Wilson.
You hate to see injuries. Especially if you’re separated. I will pray for you @ZachWilson.
Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) October 24, 2021
The day was getting worse for the Jets. It was their most lopsided defeat since a 45-3 loss to the Patriots in 2010. The last time they conceded so many points in a game was a 56-3 loss to the Patriots in 1979.
“This is the NFL. You give up 50 points, it’s embarrassing,” Saleh said. “[It’s] a helpless feeling where you just look, you’re trying to figure something out.”
The usually cheerful Saleh was dejected, even angry, after the game and cursed twice at his post-game press conference. When he came off farewell week, he was convinced he had made the necessary changes to fuel his slow-starting attack.
That didn’t happen. Everything came crashing down, namely the defense, which allowed 551 yards and conceded scores on nine out of 10 drives (not counting kneeling at the end).
“Top down. Starts with coaching all the way down,” Saleh said. “Obviously we need to get better. They punched us in the crazy mouth and scored points, so deserve them. That’s it. I mean I’ve been part of some of those in my life. They just don’t do it ‘ not feeling well.”
The Jets failed to score in the first quarter for the sixth straight game, the first team to do so since the 2008 Detroit Lions, who finished 0-16. The Jets have scored 44-0 in the opening quarter this season and 106-20 in the first half of the games.
“We’re talking about adversity … it’s here,” said Saleh, who coaches the youngest roster in the league. “This is from coaches all the way down. The NFL doesn’t really give a flying f—, excuse my language, in terms of scheduling. We have to line up the next week and for the 11 or 12, which we “also I know we have the right men in that locker room. I know we have the right people in that locker room. I know we’re coming back strong. But we need to get it going.”
Wilson was replaced by Mike White, who made his NFL debut. His first pass was a 3-yard touchdown to Corey Davis that made it 17-7, but things quickly picked up momentum for the Jets. They had no answer for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who passed 307 yards and two touchdowns.
Playing without middle linebacker CJ Mosley (hamstring), the Jets fell for several deception and gadget play, including a wide receiver pass for a touchdown on the fourth round of the game – Kendrick Bourne’s 25-yard throw to fellow receiver Nelson Agholor.
The Patriots were still pitching late, seemingly trying to raise the score on their old rivals. Asked about his thoughts at the time, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said, “Probably I’m not going to say some things. … But our job is to stop it.”
Saleh refused to believe the theory his team has to chew out. He said there is no need to yell at ‘grown men’.
“If you need someone — it’s just my opinion — to sit in your ass, yell at you to play a kid’s game against a king’s ransom, you don’t deserve to wear the logo, period, ” he said. . “I know we have great character guys. I know they tried their best. Every once in a while you get your f—ing — excuse my language — you get your teeth smashed in. Sorry.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32466006/new-york-jets-qb-zach-wilson-undergo-mri-injured-knee-embarrassing-loss-new-england-patriots
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]