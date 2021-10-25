Pakistan finally gets it right against India at the World Cup





Afridi, Rizwan and Babar star in the teams 10-wkt. victory, the first against the Men in Blue after 12 losses; nothing goes right for Kohlis’s side



Shaheen Afridi rattled India’s top order with his fiery pace on the left arm to lay the groundwork for the opening combination of Babar Azam (68 no, 52b, 6×4, 2×6) and Mohammad Rizwan (78 no, 55b, 6×4, 3×6) built on the om Help Pakistan secure its first World Cup win against India in their ICC T20 World Cup opener on Sunday night at the Dubai International Stadium. The 10 wickets, 13 balls win was Pakistan’s first against India in a World Cup after losing 12 previous matches (seven in ODI and five in T20 World Cups). Once Afridi doubled down to dismiss India’s openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his first two overs after Babar asked India to hit, the Indian innings, like Kohlis knock, couldn’t quite get off the ground. With Kohli (57, 49b, 5×4, 1×6) and Rishabh Pant (39, 30b, 2×4, 2×6) recovering after the team lost three wickets in the PowerPlay, India put in 151 for seven. Dominance of the openers Babar and Rizwan then pulverized the Indian attack to take the team home in style. The domination of the two was such that all five of India’s specialist bowlers preferred Bhuvneshwar Kumar over Shardul Thakur, as the third pace option just looked in conditions that favored the batters as the evening wore on. No wonder by the time Captain Babar sprinted for the winning point, almost all Indian supporters had disappeared from the stands, with Green replacing the blue at the Ring of Fire. However, the game was set up by Afridis impressive spell up front. The lanky fourth ball off the left arm, Rohit Sharmas first, was a perfect swinging yorker that plopped into the back foot of the opener. In his next over, Afridi confused KL Rahul, the batter who was guilty of attempting to hit a fuller ball to the leg side. At six for two in the third over, Suryakumar Yadav cleared the long leg boundary with a pull off Afridi. Hasan Ali’s introduction in the final over of the PowerPlay saw Suryakumar nicknamed for goalkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who lunged to the left to pack his 100th catch. Although the PowerPlay only returned 32, Pant and Kohli wisely hit the next five overs before the first switched gears by chasing Hasan. Pant hit daring one-handed sixes from consecutive balls over square feet and halfway through, signaling a momentum swing in the match. However, the lefties hit the leggie with both hands Shadab Khans googly put him in .On the other hand, Kohli turned the trick well and also played the conventional tricks with confidence. An on-drive off Afridi in the PowerPlay and a classic cover drive from Hasan were the choice of photos. But India’s innings turned out to be similar to Kohlis’s who didn’t make it to the end of the ground. Scoreboard INDIA KL Rahul b Afridi 3 (8b), Rohit Sharma lbw b Afridi 0 (1b), Virat Kohli c Rizwan b Afridi 57 (49b, 5×4, 1×6), Suryakumar Yadav c Rizwan b Hasan 11 (8b, 1×4, 1×6), Rishabh Pants c & b Shadab 39 (30b, 2×4, 2×6), Ravindra Jadeja c sub (Nawaz) b Hasan 13 (13b, 1×4), Hardik Pandya c Babar b Rauf 11 (8b, 2×4), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (not from) 5 (4b), Mohammed Shami not out 0 (0b); Extras (b-6, lb-1, w-4, nb-1): 12; Total (over seven weeks in 20 overs): 151. FALL OF WICKETS

1-1 (Rohit, 0.4 ov), 2-6 (Rahul, 2.1), 3-31 (Suryakumar, 5.4), 4-84 (Pant, 12.2), 5-125 (Jadeja, 17.5), 6-133 ( Kohli, 18.4), 7-146 (Hardik, 19.3). PAKISTAN BOWLING

Afridi 4-0-31-3, Imad 2-0-10-0, Hasan 4-0-44-2, Shadab 4-0-22-1, Hafeez 2-0-12-0, Rauf 4-0- 25-1. PAKISTAN Mohammad Rizwan (not out) 78 (55b, 6×4, 3×6), Babar Azam (not out) 68 (52b, 6×4, 2×6); Extras (lb-2, w-4): 6; Total (for no loss in 17.5 overs): 152. INDIA BOWLING

Bhuvneshwar 3-0-25-0, Shami 3.5-0-42-0, Bumrah 3-0-22-0, Varun 4-0-33-0, Jadeja 4-0-28-0. Toss: Pakistan; Mom: afridi. Pakistan won by 10 wickets with 13 balls left.

