Sports
Leaked email suggests Australian Open may allow unvaccinated players to compete
An apparent decline in Australian Open border entry requirements could allow unvaccinated players to compete in the first tennis major of 2022 after spending 14 days in quarantine.
Last week, senior federal and state government political leaders said players who had not received two doses of a recognized COVID-19 vaccine were unlikely to be granted a visa for the January 17-30 tournament in Melbourne Park.
Early Monday, a leaked e-mail from the WTA to the Players’ Council, reported by the New York Times and Melbourne’s The Age newspaper, suggested that unvaccinated players would likely get a visa, but spend two weeks in isolation in a quarantine hotel to do.
“We feel the need to reach out to all of you to clear up false and misleading information recently circulated by other parties about the conditions players will face at next year’s Australian Open,” the email read. “We have been in regular communication with … the Tennis Australia team over the past few months and they shared some good news with us during our Players’ Council call last Friday so you know the facts.”
The email said Tennis Australia was still working with the government on the details, but as the state of Victoria was expected to meet a vaccination target of 90 percent of the adult population by next month, “the conditions for the players have been confirmed.” at the Australian Open will improve significantly.”
It said players were expected to be allowed to arrive in Australia from December 1. Tennis Australia would comment later Monday.
Sports minister says details are not final yet
Victoria’s Sports Minister Martin Pakula said the details have not been finalized yet, while state and federal governments are still in talks.
“It will be done well in time so that all players know what the requirements are and that those who have not been vaccinated should get vaccinated,” Pakula told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Monday. “We are still in discussions with Tennis Australia and the Commonwealth on whether unvaccinated aliens will be allowed to enter Australia at all and if so, under what circumstances.”
Australia is preparing to reopen its international borders for the first time in more than 18 months, but it will be a gradual state-to-state process starting next month and will depend on vaccination rates across the country. Fully vaccinated people in Australia will have fewer restrictions than those who are not.
Some players, including nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, have argued that the decision to get the vaccine should be a personal choice. Others, including Andy Murray, have said it should be made mandatory in the interests of the majority.
At the US Open, which ended on Sept. 12, spectators had to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend matches, although players didn’t have to stand a chance.
Both the men’s and women’s tours recommend that all players be vaccinated, but have so far not enforced it.
Prior to the Australian Open earlier this year, all players had to be quarantined for two weeks and undergo regular testing under strict Australian regulations on COVID-19 measures.
Most were allowed outside for a limited amount of time to practice, but anyone who tested positive or we considered close contacts of a positive case, which in some cases meant they were simply on the same charter flight, were not allowed to leave their hotel rooms.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/tennis/tennis-australian-open-potential-vaccination-stance-backflip-1.6223526
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]