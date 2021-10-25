Spirit of Cricket: Pakistani players chat with MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli after historic win over India

Team India mentor MS Dhoni interacted with Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim, former captain Shoaib Malik and current skipper Babar Azam after India suffered a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the Super 12 Group 2 match of the ICC T20 World Cup for men on Sunday in Dubai.

ICC shared the video of MS Dhoni interacting with several Pakistani players after the match, captioning it: “This is the true story of India-Pakistan cricket beyond all the hype and posturing. #SpiritOfCricket #T20WorldCup.”

With this win, Pakistan ended their scoreless run against India in World Cup matches. Captain Babar Azam and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan chase a 152 goal without losing a wicket after the bowlers led by Shaheen Afridi limited India to 151/7.

After Pakistan’s convincing win, India’s captain Virat Kohli also witnessed a chat with both of Pakistan’s openers and praised them for their performances.

Pakistani players also took selfies with Dhoni – the only captain to win all three ICC trophies in white-ball cricket. Social media was flooded with various images of Dhoni interacting with the players.

We executed our plans well and the early wickets were very helpful, said Babar. We weren’t thinking about the record against India at all. I just wanted to support all our players who prepared well.

It was Pakistan’s first-ever win by 10 wickets against any opposition in a T20, while India also faced the shame of losing by such a margin for the first time.

The win was Pakistan’s first win against India in a T20 World Cup dating back to 2007 when India won the inaugural tournament by beating Pakistan in the final. Pakistan won the 2009 edition.

Some quality bowling from Pakistan didn’t get us off the blocks, Kohli said, admitting Pakistan beat his team.

If you lose three early wickets, it’s very hard to come back, especially when you know the dew is coming. Definitely wasn’t a team pushing the panic button, it’s the beginning of the tournament, not the end.