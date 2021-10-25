Stay fresh and don’t think too much about cricket, says Martin Guptill









sharjah [UAE]October 25 (ANI): New Zealand batter Martin Guptill revealed how the team lives the life of the bio-bubble and spends time during the tournament.

Guptill has set himself up for the tournament with 30 of 20 balls against Australia and 41 of 20 balls against England in the warm-ups at the Tolerance Oval.

“I can tell you we have some pretty heated table tennis going on and I’m a bit lower but I can still hear it. The guys keep their minds fresh and are amongst each other and there’s some coffee drinks going around too,” said Guptil.

“So we stay fresh and don’t think too much about cricket. But now that cricket is on, the guys get stuck and watch that too. I had about five-six guys in my room watching for about half an hour yesterday (Saturday) to the game between Australia and South Africa,” he added. Regarding New Zealand’s upcoming clashes with Scotland and Namibia, the batter said the team has to work hard to win those games.

“Yeah, it won’t be easy. There are a few teams out there where we haven’t played before and we haven’t played Scotland in a long time. So we have to sit down a bit in meetings and go through the footage and look at that It will be a tough group, but also a big challenge for us,” said Guptill.

Guptill was New Zealand’s top scorer in the 2016 T20 World Cup, scoring 140 runs in four innings at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 157.30 leading up to the semi-finals.

“Of course I would have liked to go better [in the UAE], but you know that that’s all a thing of the past now. In the last World Cup I think I was our top scorer in the T20 World Cup. I can draw on that experience and the confidence that I was able to do that before. So I’m just looking forward to going out and doing my thing and making sure I’m as positive as possible at the top of the order,” Guptill said.

New Zealand will now face Pakistan for their next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash on Tuesday in Sharjah. (ANI)

