Colts vs. 49ers – Game Recap – October 24, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Colts coach Frank Reich had no intention of making the same mistake twice.

After being burned by a conservative third-down run call late in a loss to Baltimore two weeks ago, this time Reich put the ball in the hands of Carson Wentz and it paid off.

Wentz threw a 28-yard TD pass to Michael Pittman Jr. to cap the San Francisco 49ers in a rainy 30-18 win on Sunday night.

Rather than play for a field goal, as he did late against the Ravens, contributing to an overtime loss, Reich remained aggressive even in the treacherous conditions.

I felt like learning something from the game Ravens, he said. We had a third and eight and I called a run. I said to the boys, I’m not doing that again. I’ll throw a pass.’ I don’t care what anyone says. It really comes down to trusting your quarterback and trusting your receivers.

Wentz and Pittman earned that trust by delivering numerous big plays during a heavy downpour that could have made deep throwing difficult.

Pittman had four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. He also pulled two other pass interference calls as Wentz repeatedly looked his way as the Colts (3-4) overcame wet conditions and an early nine-point deficit to win for the third time in four games after a 0-3 start of the match. season.

Looks like he’s just sort of making a beastly deal, backtracking Jonathan Taylor said of Pittman. When he has the ball in his hands, he says: No one can stop me. And when the ball is in the air, he says, ‘This ball is mine, or it’s a PI. This is my ball.'”

The 49ers (2-4) left their fourth game in a row and were left scoreless at home for more than a year since beating the Rams on October 18, 2020, as starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s return failed to spark on a wet night.

Garoppolo threw for 181 yards, lost a fumble, threw two interceptions and struggled to push the ball back into the field in his first game after missing a game with a calf injury.

The NFL is a crazy thing,” said Garoppolo. “A week, you’re on top. One week, you’re at the bottom. Every team has its ups and downs. Were now at the lowest point. But we can fight back.

Wentz and the Colts were able to do just enough on offense thanks to three pass interference penalties for 97 yards and a prolific play on the ground from Taylor, who ran 107 yards and a score.

Wentz threw an 11-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox in the first quarter, then led two short TD drives after fumbles by San Francisco, leading to his 1-yard score late in the first half and Taylor’s 5-yard run that made it 20-12 late in the third.

Garoppolo led a TD drive early in the fourth to narrow the deficit to 20-18 on a 14 yard throw to Deebo Samuel. But his 2-point try was knocked down on the line.

The Colts then stopped it by riding for a field goal and getting the late TD pass from Wentz to Pittman save for another short field Xavier Rhodes intercepted Garoppolo.

I have to catch them, Pittman said. Carson can really throw it out, so I just have to make sure I’m the one to deal with it.

The driving rain had a major impact on the game, especially during a stretch midway through the second quarter.

Colts running Nyheim Hines back got wide open field on a third-down pass that slid right through his hands.

Indianapolis then kicked and Brandon Aiyuk muffled the ball before kicking it nearly 20 yards back into the end zone. He recovered it and it was ruled as a touchback because he never had possession of the ball.

Wentz and Garoppolo both snapped snaps that they later recovered in the quarter before Samuel lost a fumble for San Francisco on his own 28 on a perfect punchout by Darius Leonard.

That set up a 1-yard run by Wentz that gave the Colts a 13-12 lead.

The Niners came in with a league-low two takeaways, but doubled that total in the first half.

Taylor fumbled on Indianapolis first game of scrimmage and Fred Warner recovered and scored a field goal from Joey Slye, making it 9-0.

Wentz then made an inexplicable decision early in the second quarter. While trying to run away from Nick Bosa, Wentz appeared to be spinning the ball forward right into The hands of Azeez Al-Shair. It was ruled as a fumble.

Colts: CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring) left in the first half and didn’t return.

49ers: LT Trent Williams was scratched after suffering an ankle injury in practice last week. Rookie Jaylon Moore made his first career start in his place. … S Jaquiski Tartt (knee), DE Dee Ford (head injury) and CB Emmanuel Moseley (back) all left the match.

Colts: Host Titans on Sundays.

49ers: Visit Chicago on Sunday.

