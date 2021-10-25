Sports
Tennis stars who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 can play at the Australian Open
Leaked emails from Bombshell reveal how unvaccinated tennis stars WILL be allowed to play at the Australian Open – but they won’t like the conditions
- Unvaccinated stars will be allowed to participate in the Australian Open next year
- Follows rumors that have not had both jabs may be disqualified from the contest
- Defending champion Novak Djokovic said he was ‘against vaccination’
- Leaked upper-body email in women’s tennis revealed new rules for players
- The vaccinated have ‘full freedom of movement’ at the tournament
- Unvaccinated people must undergo 14 days in quarantine and ‘regular tests’
Unvaccinated tennis stars will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open next year but will be required to quarantine for 14 days and follow strict Covid testing rules, a leaked internal email has revealed.
The Women’s Tennis Association told its unvaccinated players on Sunday that they will have to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine before they can compete in Melbourne.
In contrast, the email said fully vaccinated players will have “complete freedom of movement” except they will be tested for Covid before and after they arrive.
The grand slam will be held in January with men’s champion defender Novak Djokovic – a strong critic of the Australian quarantine system who has said he is ‘anti-vaccine’ – on the hunt for a record 21st title.
Unvaccinated tennis stars will be allowed to participate in the Australian Open next year, according to a leaked email. There were rumors that defending champion Novak Djokovic (pictured) could be banned from the tournament after saying he was “against vaccination”.
The Women’s Tennis Association told its players on Sunday that those who have not received both Covid-19 shots will have to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine before playing in the Australian Open.
Some of the top 10 women’s players also expressed their hesitation, including Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.
The WTA said it shared the new rules after meeting Tennis Australia last week to “clarify false and misleading information” about next year’s tournament.
“Tennis Australia has asked us to wait a few days before discussing it as they are still working on the details with the government,” the New York Times reporter’s leaked email read on Twitter.Ben Rothenberg said.
“With Victoria’s vaccination rate set to reach 80 percent by the end of the week and 90 percent next month, conditions for players at the Australian Open have been confirmed to improve significantly.”
In addition to two weeks in hotel quarantine, the WTA said the unvaccinated players must also undergo “regular tests” while staying at Melbourne Park.
The announcement comes days after Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews revealed on Friday that his state would remove quarantine rules for overseas arrivals from Nov. 1.
The grand slam is expected to be held in Melbourne Park in January. Pictured are spectators in the crowd watching the second round of the men’s singles match between Australia’s Alex De Minaur and Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas
It was previously reported that the state government would insist that all players be vaccinated.
Such a mandate would potentially mean banning the world’s number one men, number two women and several other top ten players from the grand slam.
Djokovic declined to comment earlier this year when asked directly if he had been stung, but in April 2020 he said: ‘Personally I am against vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by anyone to take a vaccine in order to be able to. to travel’.
At last year’s Australian Open, women’s star Yulia Putintseva made a sign that she begged for opportunities for players to be released from the harsh quarantine
The world’s number two, Daniil Medvedev – who tested positive for Covid-19 in April – made similar comments when he said in February: ‘Personally I will not be vaccinated for vaccine-related medical reasons’.
Third- and fourth-place players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have both expressed hesitation about getting a Covid shot, with Zverev saying the issue had “become too political for my taste”.
Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley has warned for months that some star players would be absent from the Australian Open if a vaccine mandate came along.
Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas (pictured) would also be a likely no-show to the Australian Open if a vaccine mandate is introduced
If Djokovic wins his 21st Grand Slam, he would surpass both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal – and Tiley really wants that moment to happen in Australia.
The Australian Open was held in Melbourne in January 2021 – before the Delta strain arrived in the country – thanks to players endured a 14-day quarantine.
Some players were critical of last year’s quarantine conditions, including chief Djokovic, and there were reports that the event could be moved to Doha or Dubai to keep players happy.
‘We are the only country where quarantine is mandatory. We have to find a way to manage that and we will,” Tiley said in May.
Daily Mail Australia has contacted Tennis Australia for comment.
