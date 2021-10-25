‘It feels different’: Rob Valetini feels faith grow in the Wallabies camp during the Spring Tour | The Canberra Times





sport, brumbies, rob valetini, wallabies, wallabies spring tour, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, spring tour Rob Valetini says life in a bubble has been a blessing in disguise for the Wallabies, who have learned to hold each other accountable as they embark on a UK tour, desperate to make a statement en route to the World Cup. The Australian squad flew to the UK from Japan on Sunday after winning the tour opening at the Brave Blossoms in Oita the day before. The next assignment takes Dave Rennie’s squad to Murrayfield Stadium on November 8th [AEDT], where they will face Scotland in search of six consecutive wins, before finishing the campaign in England and Wales. The rise of Valetini is characteristic of the Australian side. He has established himself as a devastating casual attacker at the Test level, with the Wallabies beating all rivals this year except the All Blacks. The 23-year-old has already said he wants to help make the Wallabies the best team in the world and he feels the tide of faith is turning. MORE RUGBY UNION “It feels a little different. Everyone just wants to work hard for each other,” said Valetini. “COVID kind of brought us together because we’ve been away for a while and lived in each other’s pockets. When we’re in quarantine, we get together to play card games or play table tennis, it’s all about building and bonding our” That helps off the pitch, and it helps us in training, knowing we’re good friends, but on the pitch the competition is very high for us and that can only help us move towards game time.” brotherhood and you would do anything for the man next to you.’ The Wallabies are eagerly awaiting scan results from fullback Reece Hodge’s chest injury, which could force a minor backline reshuffle, one that will be enhanced by the return of Samu Kerevi against Scotland.The Kerevi and Quade Cooper comebacks have made headlines dominated and there is a sense within Wallabies camp that the group is capable of shocking the 2023 World Cup.”Quadey and some of the old heads, and even some of the new guys who came in, you could only get 80 minutes on Saturday night deal with them and you’d only have that one thing on your mind: just beat,” Valetini said. “In this environment you have to get to know each other, that’s probably the difference. Standing up to someone who’s different on the field, saying they’re mad, and off the field they’re such a good guy, you’d never be” On the field, you could probably say during our first session that people couldn’t tell anyone they did something wrong or something like that, whereas today people will stand up to you​​and they will be behind your back if you make a mistake, those difficult being able to have conversations when we couldn’t [before].” /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/d0fb6da4-5c92-4305-8719-80d9565b2c14.jpg/r2_316_4177_2675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

