The greatest strength of UMass field hockey is the grit – Massachusetts Daily Collegian





Minutewomen go through ups and downs, but never give up

Maya Geer / Daily Collegian

Sunday’s game between the Massachusetts and Connecticut hockey team was lopsided. The No. 18 Huskies had a huge shot advantage, and their strong defense meant that No. 20 UMass struggled to get the ball even out of half the field. Despite faltering early and failing to generate consistent attacks throughout the game, the Minutewomen didn’t give up. They held steadfast on the defense to keep themselves in the game, and their unwavering level of competition was never lost. Those two factors led UMass to a tying score with less than two minutes left in the regular season and an eventual double goal in extra time to steal a win over UConn. Head coach Barb Weinberg said after Friday’s game against La Salle that she was most pleased with the Minutewomen who did not take their foot off the gas and played all four quarters despite having a big lead over the Explorers. On Sunday, UMass again never took its foot off the gas, only this time that unrelenting energy was needed to get back into the game. This was one of Minutewomens’ toughest wins of the season, but it’s nothing new to them. UMass has never lost more than one game this year. Earlier in the year, the then-No. 7 Maryland and lost 1-0, but never let the game spiral out of control despite constant pressure against it. Minutewomens’ ability to stay within reach during matches is a valuable asset and by the middle of the season it started to pay off. The Huskies are the last of three ranked wins for UMass, all in a similar fashion. The Minutewomen came from behind against Boston College and scored two goals in the second half before winning in a shootout. Against Saint Josephs, UMass played tight defensively and drove into extra time 0-0 before Steph Gottwals delighted the home crowd with her game winner. These victories are built on resilience. The Minutewomen are undoubtedly a talented group, but the feature that sets them apart from other teams is the grit up and down the lineup. It shone through. The standard for grit is set by veterans like Georgie McTear, when she competes at a high level at any point in the game, regardless of minute or score. It seeps through to freshmen and sophomores like Claire Danahy, who runs through defensive players, slips and falls to the grass, doing whatever it takes to win a battle for the ball. UMass has built a standard for themselves that they don’t always have to be the most skilled team on the field, but they have to work the hardest. And this season they have been. The value of that endless struggle is magnified at this time of year. Sports is all about momentum, and the Minutewomen get it at the right time. With A-10 tournaments starting soon and UMass already guaranteed a top-4 spot, winning post-season games requires a certain level of grit that the Minutewomen don’t miss. Any A-10 game can be won if the competition level is high. UMass has proven that all year round, and if it can continue to do so in the post-season game, there’s no limit to how deep the Minutewomen can go. Colin McCarthy can be reached at: [email protected] and followed on Twitter @colinmccarth_DC.

