Marlotte Staps from Boxtel surpasses herself at the NK table tennis: ‘I have never succeeded’ | Regional Sports





Marlotte Staps (29) looks back with satisfaction on her performance at the NK table tennis last weekend in Zwolle. The 29-year-old Boxtelse was narrowly defeated in the quarterfinals. ,,I’ve never been this close to a medal at a National Championships for seniors. Staps has been active in the women’s Eredivisie again since this season. She takes turns playing for SKF and Taverbo. SKF from Veenendaal has several good players. In her hometown of Boxtel, she is part of the second men’s team of Taverbo that – just like Taverbo 1 – plays in the national third division. Staps joined Irene’s women’s team in Tilburg as a 16-year-old, with whom she also played in the Eredivisie. She also did that at Hotak and until 2017 at Scylla. With SKF, Staps is now fighting for a place in the play-offs for the national championship. “We’re in good shape, so it looks like we’re going to succeed.”

Quote In the past I wanted to put too much pressure on myself Marlotte Staps Staps normally fluctuates between place 15 and 20 in the national ranking. It is therefore striking that she has now managed to get a place among the best eight at the Dutch Championships. Staps traveled to Zwolle with a good feeling. “I used to want to put too much pressure on myself sometimes, but now I was like ‘we’ll see where the ship ends’.” against teammate After making it through the first round, Staps took on her SKF teammate Melanie Bierdrager. ,,She came in second, so it’s great that I won that game 4-3. I was 2-0 down at first. Then followed the quarterfinals against Amber van de Velde from Helmond. That was another game decided in seven games. Now I was leading 2-0, but lost the deciding game 11-9.” ,,Too bad, but matches between me and Amber are always close by. Unfortunately it just didn’t work. But overall, I’m definitely satisfied with what I’ve shown this NK. And I am very happy with the victory over Melanie. Unfortunately I just didn’t manage to get a medal. This would have been the perfect opportunity to make it happen at a National Championships for seniors. I’ve never been able to do that before. Now the focus at Staps is again on SKF and Taverbo. ,,From Zwolle I immediately drove to Taverbo on Sunday because there was a national youth tournament there. In the cafeteria they had always streamed my matches live on a screen. I liked that very much. I really enjoy myself at Taverbo. It is a lively club where many great things happen. We are also frontrunners with our team, so we are also in good shape in sports. Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can! Log in or create an account and don’t miss a single star. Yes, I want free unlimited access Marlotte Staps from Boxtel surpasses herself at the NK table tennis: ‘I have never succeeded’ | Regional Sports

source link Marlotte Staps from Boxtel surpasses herself at the NK table tennis: ‘I have never succeeded’ | Regional Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://netherlandsnewslive.com/marlotte-staps-from-boxtel-surpasses-herself-at-the-nk-table-tennis-i-have-never-succeeded-before-regional-sports/266095/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos