T20 World Cup: Afghan cricket team hopes to bring smiles to faces | Cricket News

The Afghan cricket team will take the field Monday in the T20 World Cup, its first appearance since the Taliban takeover of the country.

As the team prepared for the game, captain Mohammad Nabi played a straight knock on the inevitable questions about politics on Sunday.

Everyone knows there is a lot going on at home in Afghanistan and everything from the past few months, he acknowledged in the pre-match press conference ahead of the game in Sharjah on Monday.

But from a cricket point of view, everyone is ready for this World Cup and we have prepared well. The fans are really waiting, because the only happiness in Afghanistan is cricket.

If you are willing to do well in the tournament and we win the matches, the fans will be very happy and there will be a lot of smiles on their faces.

After the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August, the cricket team was briefly banned from the tournament if the women’s team was dismantled.

Then star spinner Rashid Khan stepped down as captain before visa issues were another hurdle in the team’s path.

All-rounder Nabi was given the captain’s armband and the rest of the team trained in Qatar prior to their arrival in the United Arab Emirates.

There was a small hiccup when we arrived in Dubai, Nabi said, acknowledging that the past 10 days have not been ideal.

Women in sports

Sport in Afghanistan faced an uncertain future after the Taliban took over the country in August.

Hundreds of athletes, especially female athletes, went into hiding or were evacuated from the country for fear of reprisals or shunned by the new Taliban government.

Those outside the country feared the worst, having seen a complete ban on women’s sports when the armed group controlled Afghanistan from 1996 until the United States-led invasion in 2001.

A senior Taliban official was recently quoted as saying that women in the country will be barred from sports (although officials later claimed the statement was not correctly translated from Pashto).

The recently appointed chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Boards, Azizullah Fazli, told Al Jazeera there is no ban on women’s sports yet.

We have spoken to the top Taliban government officials and their position is that there is no official ban on women’s sports, especially women’s cricket. They have no problem with women participating in sports, he said earlier this month in Qatar’s capital Doha.

We have not been asked to stop women from playing cricket. We have had a women’s team for 18 years. But what we should keep in mind is our religion and culture. If women stick to it [attire] there is no problem for them to participate in sports activities.

Islam does not allow women to wear shorts like the other teams do, especially when playing football. That is something we have to take into account.

A Taliban official also recently said that sports and politics will be kept separate and those who understand the game and are technically skilled will be appointed to relevant positions. The government has informed us that it will support us in every way possible.

Afghanistan’s success in T20 is based on their big at bat and the spin bowling of their Big Three, Khan, Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

A total of eight of their 15-strong World Cup squad have experience playing professional T20 cricket in other countries.

I think it’s for those cricketers who play cricket all over the world, especially five, six, seven players who play franchise cricket other than the past six months, said Nabi, who played in the recently completed Indian Premier League season in the UAE played.

We play a lot of cricket in the UAE and we know the conditions, he said. Everyone at home thinks Afghanistan has the best team in these circumstances. And our team is confident, he said, warning that we’ve already targeted most of the teams in our group.

Additional reporting by Faras Ghani