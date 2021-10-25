NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Idles Watch





Who should you start? Who should you sit with? To help you set up your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who isn’t in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here when NFL teams release their official inactive lists, usually about 90 minutes before the kick-off. All rankings mentioned in this column are from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks. Official Sunday inactives should start approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kick-off time, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games. Please refresh regularly for the latest information. Sunday night game Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND: Illness — FROM

Impact: Jonathan Taylor was already in line for RB1 value. TY Hilton, WR, IND: Quadruple — FROM

Impact: Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal will probably get the most WR looks with Parris Campbell on IR. Julian Blackmon, S, IND: Achilles — FROM Trey Lance, QB, SF: Knee — FROM

Impact: Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to start, maybe just in the nick of time. Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee — FROM Marcell Harris, S, SF: Thumb — FROM 4pm ET games insult Compete for up to $180,000 in prizes, including $10K every week! Free to play! Make your choices Darrell Daniels, TE, ARI: hamstring — FROM

Impact: Zach Ertz is here and finally eligible to play for the Cardinals. Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: only — Active

Impact: The odds were always good for Robinson to play. Breshad Perriman sits down. Damien Williams, RB, CHI: COVID-19 — deleted

Impact: He is back in the Bears backfield, but can now split carries with Khalil Herbert. Jimmy Graham, TE, CHI: COVID-19 — FROM

Impact: Cole Kmet gets another chance to have a bigger fantasy impact. Andre Swift, RB, DET: Lies — Active

Impact: He’s a good fit for Detroit and should probably do the same for you. TJ Hockenson, TE, IT: Knee — Active

Impact: Practiced more as the week went on, which is always a good sign. Chris Conley, WR, HOU: Neck — Active

Impact: Danny Amendola is also active for today’s game. Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot — Active

Impact: Davion Davis could see an increase in targets if one of the already broken Texan receivers is injured. Sony Michel, RB, LAR: shoulder — Active

Impact: How the workload with Darrell Henderson Jr. distributed today is a mystery. Darren Waller, TE, LV: only — Inactive

Impact: Hopefully you have another late slate TE option at your disposal. Maybe Foster Moreau? Antonio Brown, WR, TB: only — FROM

Impact: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both have a lot more imagination. PB Howard, TE, TB: only — Active

Impact: Fully practiced on Friday, indicating that he would start today. Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Ribs — FROM

Impact: Cameron Brate will see a lot of snaps – and possibly more if Howard stumbles. Defense Rashard Lawrence, DT, ARI: Calf — FROM Zach Allen, DT, ARI: COVID-19 — FROM Chandler Jones, LB, ARI: COVID-19 — FROM Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Lies — Inactive Bilal Nichols, DT, CHI: Knee — Active Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Foot — Active Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Hip — FROM Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee — Active Anthony Harris, S, PHI: Lies — Inactive Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: shoulder — Active Lavonte David, LB, TB: only — FROM 1pm ET games insult

1 Related Latavius ​​​​​​Murray, RB, BAL: only — FROM

Impact: Devonta Freeman is expected to start, with Le’Veon Bell as backup. Sammy Watkins, WR, BAL: Thigh — FROM

Impact: Rashod Bateman gets another chance to impress. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR: Concussion — FROM

Impact: Shi Smith should see a few extra routes. Alex Erickson, WR, AUTO: Concussion — Active

Impact: He could be a deep-league flex candidate. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: Quadruple — Active

Impact: Practiced Friday, so it’s no surprise he’s trying. DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: shoulder — Inactive

Impact: Jaylen Waddle’s value must remain strong. Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Lies — Active

Impact: He was limited in practice all week, so don’t expect much here. Brandon Bolden, RB, NE: Thigh — Active

Impact: Rhamondre Stevenson is a surprise inactive today. Nick Folk, K, NE: Knee — Active

Impact: Limited in early week training, but will play until leg falls off. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: only — FROM

Impact: Devontae Booker will try again to scrape fantasy value in an exhausted Giants attack. Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee — FROM

Impact: Dante Pettis can be pushed into action. Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: only — FROM

Impact: Collin Johnson may get a chance to see a few looks. Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: hamstring — Inactive

Impact: Had a setback of the week and can’t play. John Ross, WR, NYG: hamstring — Active

Impact: Limited late in the week. Basically, the only sane Giants need to play WRs. Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: hamstring — Active

Impact: He had very little training this week and earned his questionable tag. Be attentive. Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf — Active

Impact: Downgraded late in the week. Kaden Smith/Kyle Rudolph may be safer bets. Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: hamstring — Inactive

Impact: Michael Carter may get a chance to perform. Tyler Kroft, TE, NYJ: Back — FROM

Impact: Ryan Griffin gets a fresh start. Julio Jones, WR, TEN: hamstring — Active

Impact: He always looked forward to being a fit for this. Antonio Gibson, RB, WASH: shone — Active

Impact: Gibson said he was sure he would play. Curtis Samuel, WR, WASH: Lies — FROM

Impact: Fortunately for Washington, Terry McLaurin is healthy. Cam Sims, WR, WAS: hamstring — FROM

Impact: Adam Humphries and Dyami Brown are both strong pieces. Defense Patrick Queen, LB, BAL: Thigh — Active Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Foot — FROM Preston Smith, LB, UK: oblique — Inactive Kevin King, CB, UK: shoulder — Inactive Darnell Savage, S, GB: Concussion — Active Chris Jones, DT, KC: Wrist — Active Anthony Hitchens, LB, KC: Triceps — FROM Charvarius Ward, CB, K.C.: Quadruple — Active Byron Jones, CB, MIA: Achilles — Active Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: shoulder — Active Deathrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Knee — Active Of which Godchaux, DT, NE: finger — Active Don’t’a Hightower, LB, NE: Elbow — Inactive Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Lies — Active Adrian Phillips, S, NE: Back — Active Jalen Mills, CB, NE: hamstring — Active CJ Mosley, LB, NYJ: hamstring — Inactive Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee — Active William Jackson III, CB, WASH: Knee — Inactive

