Hockey fans had a lot to say about Seattle Kraken concession prices





Climate Pledge Arena is open for business. The brand new arena at Seattle Center, which retained the old KeyArena roof but dismantled the rest, hosted the first-ever Seattle Kraken home game on Saturday night. Their new rival, the Vancouver Canucks, ruined their celebration with a comeback 4-2 road win. Still, Seattle had a blast in their first game, with the team already proclaiming they have the “best” and “loudest” fans in the NHL. The Kraken may also have the most expensive concession prices. The building cost an estimated $1.15 billion to complete, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. Although, many were who saw my photo of one of the concession stands on the main concourse. While the prices may not be completely out of place compared to some other stadiums in the United States, especially compared to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, they were high. Add to that the fact that prices were in US dollars? Well the menu was a bit shocking for some fans. The highest priced item was the prime beef dip, which costs $24 USD (almost $30 in Canadian dollars). There were some interesting food choices available such as tenderloin tartar and roasted bone marrow. A Starbucks coffee? That’s $10. Tea was $8. The cheapest beer available was $13. Even water was expensive, with a can of Aquafina costing $7, and something called “Life Water” costing $9. It must be said that the prices did not dull the atmosphere as fans arrived early and made noise all night. This is what the Twitter chatter was like about the Kraken concession prices. Can we fix a low rate on a 5 year depreciation for the local craft can? — Ryan Lestage (@ryr12r) October 23, 2021 more like climate robbery #amirite — BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) October 23, 2021 I just sneak into my own food and drink! — Quinn Hughes (@LidstromToews) October 23, 2021 they are not allowed to know how much tea you can buy with $8 in the real world — Chris Brentlinger-Grant (@630CHED_CBG) October 23, 2021 What In The World Is Life Water And Why Is It $9? — Adam Graham (@adam_graham) October 23, 2021 I guess I can’t complain about Rogers Arenas prices now. — PG Lee (@PG_Lee_80s_Baby) October 23, 2021 After opening the season with five straight road games, the Kraken will play their next three games at home, hosting Montreal, Minnesota and the New York Rangers.

