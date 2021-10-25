Unvaccinated players can participate in Australian Open after quarantine – report





Unvaccinated athletes can compete in next year’s Australian Open after undergoing 14 days of quarantine, the WTA Tour has informed its players, according to an email leaked to US media. The email, obtained by freelance tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, contradicts a statement last week by the Australian immigration minister that players would need to be double vaccinated in order to obtain a visa to compete in the Grand Slam. According to reports, up to a third of players in the WTA and ATP for men remain unvaccinated, and Novak Djokovic, the world number one, has refused to disclose his vaccination status. In the email, the WTA said it wanted to “clarify false and misleading information” about the conditions players would be subjected to during the Australian Open. The WTA said the information came from organizer Tennis Australia, who had asked players to keep it confidential for “a few days” as it was still discussing the details with the government. Tennis Australia declined to comment. Victoria’s Sports Minister Martin Pakula said no decision has been made on whether or not to allow unvaccinated foreign players into the country. READ: Djokovic unsure about Australian Open involvement, won’t reveal vaccine status It’s not settled yet,” he told radio station 3AW. We are still in discussions with Tennis Australia and the Commonwealth as to whether unvaccinated aliens will be allowed into Australia at all and if so, under what circumstances they will be admitted. “We don’t expect that to be settled for a few more weeks.” Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said last week there are no special deals for unvaccinated players to participate in the state, where vaccination is mandatory for athletes, coaches and officials in professional sports. Pakula said TA boss Craig Tiley had told him the vaccination rate among tennis players was nearly 80 percent. He added that fully vaccinated players will not need to be quarantined upon arrival in Australia. “The only thing we have assured them all is that the vaccinated players will be treated the same as any other vaccinated participant in the country,” he said. From November 1, fully vaccinated citizens, permanent residents and their overseas relatives arriving in Sydney and Melbourne will no longer be required to quarantine. All players arriving from abroad for the 2021 Australian Open had to be quarantined for two weeks, although most were allowed to leave their hotels to practice. Vaccinated players entering Australia from Dec. 1 will not be required to go into quarantine or remain in a biosafe bubble, the WTA email said. The email also states that qualifying, which had been moved to the United Arab Emirates for the 2021 tournament, would return to normal at Melbourne Park. There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the WTA. The Australian Open is scheduled for January 17.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/unvaccinated-players-can-compete-at-australian-open-after-quarantine-wta/article37156712.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos