Indian cricket team takes knee for Black Lives Matter, slammed for silence over Bengali Hindus





Just before the 2021 T20 World Cup clash between Indian and Pakistani teams started in Dubai on Sunday, the Indian cricket team knelt on their knees in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Athletes around the world knelt in support of the anti-racism movement. The movement began after the death of George Floyd, an African American, at the hands of an agent in Minneapolis, United States. Sunday was the first time the Indian team made the gesture. The Pakistani team showed their support for the cause by holding their right hands to their hearts.

The day before, it was the England and West Indies team that did it. In the Sunday match, the Pakistani team defeated the Indian team by 10 wickets. This was the first time India lost to the Pakistani team in ODI or T20 World Cup matches. While anger is expected among cricket fans in India, many are now questioning the wakeism the team chose to indulge in. Many also blame the team for ignoring the recent atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and instead lending their voices to a cause that concerns India far less. Social activist Sanjeev Newar asked why the team had no memory of the attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus that happened much closer, much more recent, and on your own family.

Commentator journalist Atul Mishra taunted the team, saying of course Hindus in Bangladesh are non-entities to our cricket elites.

A Twitter user asked why the team is commemorating the death of a black man after a year of ignoring the recent and ongoing attack on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Many commented on the recent tweet from team captain Virat Kohlis promoting a social media platform, asking why he failed to show solidarity with Bangladeshi Hindus.

Black lives are important, but Bangladeshi Hindu lives are not!, noted one user.

Another user said she’s not against the gesture of support for Black Lives Matter, but the one next door is a more pressing matter.

