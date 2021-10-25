Colts vs. 49ers live updates: Sunday Night football weather, score, stats, news, highlights as Indy wins in the downpour





Keefer: An Outbreak That Will Have Short- and Long-Term Meaning for the Colts Amid the deluge, the wind, the Colts forced overturns, the clutching by Jonathan Taylor and Carson Wentz, there was a performance on Sunday night that portends great things to come. Read all about it below. CONTINUE Michael Pittman Jr. shows he’s arrived in Colt’s win over 49ers The 49ers may have a QB change in mind After Sunday night’s loss, coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if he would stay with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting QB of the Niners. This is what he said: CONTINUE Something New From Kyle Shanahan: Uncertainty About Who Will Start For The 49ers At Quarterback Kyle Shanahan gave Jimmy Garoppolo no resounding endorsement after his three turnover performance. Asked if Garoppolo will start against Bears, he said, I think so. now need to watch tape and see if guys are healthy. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 25, 2021 Shanahan is non-committal about the QB situation moving into Chicago next week. He was asked twice and both times was answered by saying he needs to evaluate the health situation of the 49ers at the position before determining who gives SF the best chance of winning — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 25, 2021 Jimmy G throws another pick San Francisco ends up with four turnovers in what was a pretty ugly game. Colts 30, 49ers 18 — FINAL Okay, we can call this one early! This was a very boring game to watch… and bad weather games are usually quite fun. Though it might just be snow. I believe the term here is “slog”, although fantasy players should be somewhat happy! If you have Colts or Deebo Samuel I guess? We are at the 2 minute warning Looks like the Colts will win this one to improve to 3-4. Indy will host the Titans in an AFC South showdown next week. Michael Pittman takes a TD Michael Pittman went up and grabbed a Carson Wentz pass, snapped at it and headed into the end zone. It was a throw of 28 meters. And for those who follow the over/under in this game, the over strikes easily, even with this crazy weather. Foals 30, 49ers 18 6 plays, 39 yards, 2:31 Michael Pittman is a stud We’ve tiptoed around this before, but Pittman just grabs it all…and Wentz isn’t throwing great balls at all tonight all receivers have to adjust a bit (all except poor Nyheim Hines, who puts a really rough drop on a perfect throw in the first half and haven’t heard back since). But Pittman becomes the receiver Wentz can rely on and he pulls it off in ridiculous playing conditions too Xavier Rhodes picks up Jimmy G. on Xavier Rhodes has been battling an injury all night and now has Jimmy Garoppolo out. The Colts have a 23-18 lead with just under 5 minutes left. Here’s a fun stat about the Colts Thanks to Nathan Jahnke Colts players with positive yards received: 4 Colts players with negative yards received: 3 — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) October 25, 2021 Badgley adds 42-year field goal The Colts answered the 49ers’ ride with a decent ride of their own. It ended with Michael Badgley’s 42-yard field goal. Foals 23. 49ers 18 10 plays, 49 yards, 6:07 I have 2 point conversion stats if anyone cares Since 2000, most two point conversions attempted by one team in a game are 5. Not sure how to sort this by “in a game by both teams”, but I’m sure there is a way. The point is, we still have a long way to go until we hit that record. Thank you, SportRadar 49ers respond with a quick strike drive It only took 71 seconds to go 70 meters. Jimmy Garoppolo finds Deebo Samuel for a 14-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion failed. Foals 20, 49ers 18 3 plays, 70 yards, 1:11 Not sure if I’ve seen a game With three failed conversions of two points before the end of the third quarter San Francisco just owned the Colts on that ride That was crazy. It was like there was no rain and nothing happened for the last 2 1/2 hours. The best offense is relaying interfering calls Up to 3 quarters of an hour #SundayNightFootball, the Colts gained 73 yards on Carson Wentz completions…and 97 yards on defensive pass interference calls against the 49ers — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 25, 2021 3rd quarter is over It’s 20-12 Colts. The 49ers fans applaud the attack. Obviously Kyle Shanahan doesn’t have much faith in Jimmy G. They just need to go back to the motion run game that worked on the first disc of the game with Elijah Mitchell. If you own fantasy players, I wouldn’t put a lot of stock into these stats. It’s been a UGLY game. Jonathan Taylor in the end zone Another pass interference call sets Jonathan Taylor’s score from the 5-yard line. The fumble led to the short field and Carson Wentz and Taylor took advantage of the penalties and an easy run-up to the money. Foals 20, 49ers 12 4 plays, 33 yards, 0:53 The NFL loves pass interference As Cris Collinsworth just pointed out, every point tonight has been scored on a PI flag. yay. These Wentz Passes They just float in the air forever and ever, and it’s like the WRs have to adjust so much that it’s almost guaranteed that a DB will somehow get caught up in a DPI call Jimmy G coughs up the ball The Colts force another turnover and take the ball after the 49ers had some momentum on the offense. Jimmy Garoppolo held the ball just a minute too long. Colts are within the 49ers 40-yard line.

