Men’s tennis leads to national championships





Doubles partners Filip Planinsek and Juan Martin won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Southern Regional Championship on October 18, hosted this year in Auburn, Alabama. During the week-long tournament, singles and doubles players competed for the chance to travel to San Diego, California for the ITA Fall National Championships. See you in San Diego, ITA Tennis said on Twitter. While freshman Planinsek and graduate student Martin also competed in singles, they had the most success as a doubles team. Their road to the championship started on Saturday as a No. 10 with a hard-fought 8-5 win against Troys Noah Martens and Javier Llinares Pellicer. The duo then handily defeated LSU’s Boris Kozlov and Nicholas Watson with an 8-1 win and advanced to the quarterfinals against Mississippi states Carles Hernandez and Alberto Colas. On Sunday, Planinsek and Martin defeated the Bulldogs 8-3 and qualified for the semifinal game against Alabama States Ruan Du Preez and Samrakshyak Bajracharya. Moving on to two-set matches, the Tide started strong with a 6-4 win, then took the game and the opportunity to play for the doubles title with a 6-2 win. In the final, the duo went up against another LSU team and a No. 5 seed, Vlad Lobak and Gabriel Diaz Freire. After winning the first set 6-2, the Tide had to fight hard in the second. The second set was tied at 5-5, then 6-6 before the match was finally settled with a tiebreak. Planinsek and Martin won the tiebreak 7-4 to win the set, the match and the championship. [It was] a strong finish to the tournament, said head coach George Husack. Competition is the reward for our training and the results we want to be influenced by the quality of our practices. We can do better and we will. Although the duo and the rest of the Alabama men’s tennis team have competed in tournaments throughout the fall, this marks the first time Planinsek and Martin have joined forces. Their doubles title qualifies them for the November 4-7 ITA Fall National Championships in San Diego. To ask? Email the sports desk at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cw.ua.edu/83406/sports/mens-tennis-heads-to-national-championships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos