Kraken Makes Seattle History With City’s First NHL Hockey Game

The Seattle Kraken lost 4-2 to the Vancouver Canucks, but it wasn’t enough to ruin the history made at the Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night. The first-ever NHL home game took place in Seattle, with the Kraken hitting the ice at Climate Pledge against the Canucks. There were signs of excitement all over the city. Fans decked out in Kraken gear filled the streets, businesses held special events, and the Kraken flag flew high over the Space Needle. “It’s going to be the first NHL game in Seattle, so I’m really excited about it,” said Scott Pringle. Pringle stood out among the hundreds of Kraken fans at Dick’s Drive-In, near Climate Pledge Arena, thanks to a huge, Kraken-shaped knit hat he wore. Pringle left the party at Dick’s early to go to the arena, but many other people hung out, listened to music and enjoyed the big party for the historic day. A few blocks away at Coltiva, fans prepared for the game in a more mellow setting, with pizza and drinks. However, the tension before the big day was still the same. “This is my dream come true,” said Tamae Satsu. Hockey is a big part of Satsu’s life. She played in the Japanese national team for ten seasons, including as a member of the 1998 Olympic team. “Professional hockey, I never thought this would happen. It’s overwhelming today, I’m so excited,” she said. Some fans have spent much of their lives waiting for this day. “This is the day I’ve been looking forward to,” Dylan Gale said. When Gale first learned that the NHL was coming to Seattle, he was eight years old. Now, almost a lifetime later, it’s finally here, and nothing would stand in his way of seeing the Kraken play at home. However, it was not easy to get to the match. Gale had to play his own hockey game earlier in the day, which they say they won. After that, his family had to catch a flight from Kennewick to get to Seattle in time for the puck drop. Gale says it was all worth it. “I’m really excited.” Unfortunately, the Kraken lost to the Vancouver Canucks 4-2. The Kraken will be back on the ice at the Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, taking on the Montreal Canadiens. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grand opening Climate Pledge Arena on Friday Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

