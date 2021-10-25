No. 19 Auburn Fights No. 13 Ole Miss To 2-2 Draw

Next game: in Alabama 28-10-2021 | 19:00 SEC Network+

OXFORD, Ms. No. 19 Auburn took on his second consecutive top-15 foe, battling No. 13 Ole Miss to a 2-2 draw in Oxford, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers (11-4-1, 5-3-1 SEC) scored their two goals in under 10 minutes going in and out of halftime, but the team was ultimately unable to hold onto the lead then Ole Miss (11-3-3, 6-2-1 SEC) tied the game with less than 10 minutes in regulation.

“That was a very hard-fought, well-deserved point on the road against a tough Ole Miss team,” head coach Karen Hoppa said. “We scored two great goals, but unfortunately we couldn’t stop them from taking the win.”

Anna Haddock and Sydney Richards accounted for Auburn’s scoring in the match, marking their ninth and sixth goals of the season, respectively, and their fourth goals in the league. Olivia Candelino also got on the scoresheet with her sixth assist of the year.

Auburn set his first eight shots of the match on target and eventually matched Ole Miss with 15 shots in the game, including nine on frame.

The Tigers had dangerous chances early on with a pair of Richards crosses, one to Haddock in the fourth minute and another to Marissa Arias in the 10th, but Ole Miss was the team that started the score in the match in the 34th minute with a left foot strike.

However, Auburn wasted no time on his reaction and tied the score on Haddock’s equalizing goal less than four minutes later. The sophomore punched her defender to the right in midfield to create space and struck with the right foot, threading it into the back of the net, despite Ole Miss goalkeeper Ashley Orkus getting a hand on it.

Before the halftime whistle, Haddock nearly gave the Tigers the lead at halftime when she controlled a free kick and hit it with the left foot of the bounce, but Orkus bragged in the closing seconds of the opening stanza.

The Tigers kept the momentum from halftime and took just under two minutes to take the lead. Candelino served a ball to the far post from the right side of the field, and Richards was on the receiving end as she finished the header inside the far post despite the difficult angle. The goal was Richards’ fourth in the last seven games.

Auburn threatened to extend the lead with back-to-back shots on target after 56 minutes, but Orkus stifled both attempts.

Ole Miss won a corner in the 67th minute and headed on frame, but Maddie Prohaska was there to save it and keep the lead. However, the Rebels eventually found the equalizer in the 81st minute and the game went to overtime.

The Tigers maintained possession in the opening stages of overtime, but neither team was able to make a shot in the first of two overtime.

Mallory Mooney appeared to end the game with a few chances in the opening minutes of the last stanza, but one attempt sailed high and the other was blocked.

Prohaska eventually made three big saves in the last five minutes of the game to tie the score en route to the draw. The second goalkeeper made five saves in the game, all after halftime.

Seventeen players saw action in the game for Auburn, including three who played all 110 minutes and three more who played 100 or more.

Auburn will conclude the regular season with the Iron Bowl of Soccer in Alabama (9-8-1, 4-4-1 SEC) Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT.

“It’s always exciting to finish the regular season with your biggest rival,” added Hoppa. “It’s a tough place to play, but we’re up for the challenge.”