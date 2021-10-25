Tennis: unvaccinated players welcome at Australian Open





A general view of the Rod Laver Arena as Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas (R) serves against Spaniard Rafael Nadal in their men’s singles quarter final on Day 10 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 17, 2021. Brandon Malone, AFP MELBOURNE, Australia — Unvaccinated players are allowed to compete in the Australian Open, but must be quarantined for 14 days and tested regularly, according to a leaked email from the Women’s Tennis Association Monday. The rules would likely also apply to the men’s tour, leaving the door open for the world’s number one, Novak Djokovic, to defend his title at Melbourne Park in January. The email to women’s board players was leaked to New York Times tennis writer Ben Rothenberg – who posted it on Twitter – and contradicts previous statements by officials that unvaccinated players would not be granted visas. It said players who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will not have to go into quarantine or stay in biosafe bubbles, enjoying “complete freedom of movement”. By contrast, unvaccinated players would have to undergo two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine and undergo regular tests, the email said. “We feel the need to reach out to all of you to clear up false and misleading information recently circulated by other parties about the conditions the players will face at next year’s Australian Open,” the email read. “As Victoria’s vaccination rate will reach 80 percent by the end of the week and 90 percent next month, conditions for players at the Australian Open have been confirmed to improve significantly.” Vaccinated players can arrive anytime after December 1, must have a negative test within 72 hours of departure to Australia and retest within 24 hours of arrival. Otherwise, there are no restrictions, the email said. Tennis Australia told AFP it expected to issue a statement later Monday. The apparent move to allow unvaccinated players into Australia contradicts comments made by senior government officials last week. Victoria State Prime Minister Dan Andrews said it is unlikely that unvaccinated players will be granted visas, a position echoed by the country’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke. “Any visitor to Australia will need to be double vaccinated,” Hawke said. Nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic is one of several players who have refused to share their vaccination status, raising doubts as to whether he will defend his title. “I don’t know if I’m going to Australia,” he told Serbian newspaper Blic last week. He declined to say whether he had been vaccinated, calling it “a private matter”. Melbourne is located in the state of Victoria, which emerged on Friday from one of the world’s most protracted series of Covid lockdowns, totaling more than 260 days since the start of the pandemic. It registered nearly 1,500 new cases and a further seven deaths in the past 24 hours, but it is fast approaching an 80 percent vaccination rate as more liberties are promised. This year’s Australian Open was hit hard by the pandemic, with all players quarantined for two weeks while crowds were limited and the event was called a five-day snap lockdown halfway through the event. © Agence France Presse

