Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 8: Women’s Hockey Remains Unbeaten

Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s What Your Favorite Eagles Teams Have Achieved…

Field hockey

#13 Boston College kicked off the weekend with a home game against Duke, who has yet to win an ACC game this season. The Blue Devils scored first, making it 1-0 in just 2 and a half minutes into the game. The Eagles almost went into the second period behind, but Jill Joossens evened the game with a split second left in the period.

Sarah Johnson scored a free hit early in the third period to make BC 2-1. Nell Webber, who assisted in BC’s first goal, scored on a breakaway late in the game to give BC some assurance, and the Eagles eventually came away with a 3-1 win.

This afternoon BC headed northeast to take on the Huskies. Elizabeth Warner set BC 1-0 minutes into the game from a penalty corner rebound. Neither team scored again until the third quarter. Early in the period, Sky Caron put BC 2-0 on a penalty shot. Northeastern cut BCs led in the 42nd minute, but the Eagles held on to a 2-1 win.

TL;DR: The Eagles went 2-0 this weekend, beating Duke and Northeastern.

american football

Another heavy loss for the Eagles this week, as they fell 28-14 against Louisville. Read our full summary here.

Golf for men and women

The men’s team closed the fall season early this week at the Quail Valley Collegiate Championship. The Eagles finished in 13th place, led by junior Nick Cummings, who tied for 6th. Cummings had BC’s only top 50 finish.

The women’s team, on the other hand, finished the fall lei with a first place. The Eagles topped the Pat Bradley Invitational for their second consecutive tournament win. The Eagles were led by Canice Screene, Nathalie Irlbacher and Eubin Shim, who all finished in 10th place with a +2. Bibilani Liu also had a top 20 finish, finishing 14th.

TL;DR: Women’s golf won the Pat Bradley Invitational, while the men’s team took 13th at the Quail Valley Collegiate Championship.

Men’s Hockey

Most people probably expected the Eagles to go 1-1 this season, but I doubt many people would have expected the loss to Colorado College and the win to Denver…

You can read a full recap of the 5-3 loss to Colorado College here and a full recap of the 5-1 win over Denver here.

women’s hockey

The women’s hockey team remains undefeated after beating Maine this weekend. BC started scoring after 5 minutes when Hannah Bilka gave Abby Newhook a pass to put BC on 1-0. Three minutes later, Bilka set himself up for a goal by taking a pulse that bounced off the net. Later in the first period, Gaby Roy scored a short-handed goal and Caroline Goffredo scored on a shot that rolled the rebound past the keeper, giving BC a 4-0 lead in the second.

Maine scored a couple of unanswered goals, one midway through the second and one early in the third, to narrow BC’s lead to 4-2, but Hannah Bilka grabbed a pass from Maine midway through the third to skate into the strike zone and save. score, kill Maines comeback attempt.

TL;DR: The Eagles defeated Maine 5-2 to remain undefeated.

The sailing

The Eagles placed 7th out of 18 teams in the Womens AC Series Finals.

Men’s football

The Eagles were scheduled to play two games this weekend, but their Tuesday game against Merrimack was postponed.

On Saturday, the Eagles welcomed Wake Forest to Newton Campus. Mike Suski scored first and put BC 1-0 in the 19th minute. Late in the first half, Stefan Sigurdarson tripped and was awarded a penalty. He faked the keeper and raised the BCs to 2-0.

Wake cut BCs led to 1 goal early in the second half, but Suski got into scoring position minutes later to make it 3-1 to Eagles. The Demon Deacons took 1 more goal before the game ended and BC won this game 3-2.

TL;DR: The Eagles defeated Wake Forest 3-2 and remain unbeaten at home.

women’s football

The Eagles started the week in Pitt. The Panthers outshot BC 9-4 on goal, and Wiebke Willebrandt’s 6 saves weren’t enough to keep BC in the game. The Eagles lost it 3-0.

Then BC went to Virginia Tech. This time, shots on target only favored their opponents 8-6, but the Eagles were eliminated again and lost 1-0.

TL;DR: The Eagles went 0-2 this week after being knocked out by Pitt and Virginia Tech.

women’s tennis

The Eagles sent 3 players to the ITA Division I Womens Northeast Regional Championship weekend: Natasha Irani, Maria Aguiar and Laura Lopez. The Eagles lost all 3 of their games – 2 singles and 1 doubles.

TL;DR: BC went winless at the ITA Division I Womens Northeast Regional Championship.

Volley-ball

While the men’s hockey team struggled against Colorado College in Conte, the Clemson volleyball team dominated at Power Gym. The Eagles won the first set 25-23, lost the second 25-20 and then won sets 3 and 4 with scores of 25-20 and 25-17. BC scored an impressive 13 aces in the match and led Clemson in all key stats. On an individual level, Izzy Clavenna led all players with 13 kills and Clare Naughton scored a game high 4 aces.

Unfortunately, the Eagles had a harder time on Sunday, falling 3-0 to Georgia Tech in sets of 25-21, 25-13 and 26-24. The Eagles led the Tigers in blocks (7-2), but they couldn’t top Clemson. Amaka Chukwujekwu led all players through the match by 4 blocks.

TL;DR: BC went 1-1 this weekend, beating Clemson before falling to Georgia Tech.