Garvanian, Herrera score to win over #13 Virginia Tech, 2-0





Next game: our lady 29-10-2021 | 4:30 in the afternoon ESPNU BLACKSBURG, Va. A rally in the second half of North Carolina pushed them over the edge to take a 2-0 win over No. 13 Virginia Tech on Sunday night. North Carolina’s win over Virginia Tech improves their record to 9-5-1 (3-4 ACC), while Hokies’ record drops to 9-3-3 (3-3-1 ACC). Carolina was not ranked in the national polls this week after falling for fellow ACC opponents Wake Forest and Louisville. Despite being beaten 8-2 in the first half, North Carolina regrouped in the half and Virginia Tech allowed only one shot in the next 45 minutes, compared to the seven they scored. Their shot comparison improved to 248-79. Alec Smir recorded two critical saves by 90 minutes to keep Virginia Tech scoreless. UNC now has 9 shutout wins this season. Milo Garvanian got a penalty in the 36eminute after a successful try against Loyola Marymount on Tuesday, but Virginia Tech goalkeeper Ben Martino was able to save the opportunity for UNC. Shortly after the start of the second half, a foul on Virginia Tech gave UNC another shot at a penalty. Santiago Herrera scored as a result, giving the Tar Heels a 1-0 lead with less than 40 minutes to go. Just fifteen minutes later, Garvanian closed his own chance on a ball from Yaya Bakayoko . Garvanian’s goal put Tar Heels ahead 2-0 with just over 10 minutes left. The Tar Heels defense was able to stop Virginia Tech from finding momentum and closed the game with another shutout win against a ranked opponent. The Tar Heels return home for their final game of the regular season on Friday, October 29eat 4:30 p.m. North Carolina will take on Notre Dame on Senior Day at Dorrance Field. Remarks:

Milo Garvanian registered his third goal of the season to three goals in two back-to-back games.

Tega Ikoba and Cameron Fishero equal for the team lead with five goals each and Santiago Herrera’s four goals come in second.

UNC improves its record against Virginia Tech to 19-4-1

All nine of UNC’s wins this season have been shutout wins

UNC is 9-5-1 this season, beating its opponents by a margin of 248-79 in 14 games.

Tar Heels in the National Polls:Carolina is not ranked in the national football polls this week.

