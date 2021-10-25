Virat Kohli hugs, MS Dhoni talks to Pakistani players, ‘spirit of Cricket’ reigns, netizens say after T20 World Cup clash | Cricket News





New Delhi: Photos and videos of Team India skipper Virat Kohli embracing Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan and mentor MS Dhoni as they chat with other players after the eoic clash between the two arch-rivals went viral on the internet on Sunday (October 25, 2021). While some said the ‘spirit of Cricket’ prevailed after India’s crushing defeat, others said India and Pakistan are ‘rivals’ but not ‘enemies’. The photos were also shared by former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and the Pakistan Cricket Board. Spirit of cricket. Spirit of people. #to remember don’t be fooled. pic.twitter.com/2ZXBR8RpRL Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 24, 2021 This. #INDvPAK #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/tnjAYNO0BC Tavleen Singh Aroor (av Tavysingh) October 24, 2021 Spirit of cricket

Well done Pakistani…@babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak @msdhoni @simadwasim pic.twitter.com/RdMWORmRbp Rais Kamran (@Kamr18Chachar) October 24, 2021 “This is the true story of India-Pakistan cricket beyond all the hype and posturing,” quoted ICC commentator Harsha Bhogala after seeing MS Dhoni interact with Pakistani former captain Shoaib Malik, all-rounder Imad Wasim and current skipper Babar Azam. Pakistani players came to talk to MS Dhoni after the game pic.twitter.com/DHmXyMCRhK Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) October 24, 2021 Earlier in the match, an extremely stylish Babar Azam broke a 29-year-old jinx by leading his team to an emphatic 10-wicket victory over India in Dubai, their first in 13 attempts against the bitter arch-rivals in a global event. SCNES! #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/wGA8uszSFj Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 24, 2021 Virat Kohli’s half-century went in vain as Babar (68 not off 52 balls) along with Mohammed Rizwan (79 not off 55 balls) chased the goal of 152 runs in just 17.5 overs. Notably, it was India’s first-ever loss in a T20 International by 10 wickets, while Pakistan won by such a margin for the first time. Time to think and come back stronger #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZGvkQAMASy BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2021 After the match, Virat Kohli said he accepts the defeat and will learn lessons from it, but made it clear that he has treated all opponents with equal respect. “Cricket is more than anyone else and we absolutely respect the game and we don’t take any opponent lightly and we don’t differentiate between the opponents,” he said. “On the day we didn’t play well, we accept that and give credit to the opponent as well. We don’t create other scenarios to know what went wrong and correct that step in a positive way,” Kohli added. up. ALSO READ | MAJOR injury fears for Team India as Hardik Pandya is taken for scans after being hit on the shoulder

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/virat-kohli-hugs-ms-dhoni-chats-with-pakistan-players-spirit-of-cricket-prevails-say-netizens-after-t20-world-cup-clash-2405379.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos