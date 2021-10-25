College football bowl projections: Michigan, Pittsburgh step into New Year’s Six games amid disruptions





None of the projected College Football Playoff candidates lost this week, a rarity in this chaotic 2021 season. It wasn’t for a lack of trying, though. For most of the afternoon against Kansas, Oklahoma, expected to be number 2, trailed as a 38-point favorite. The Sooners came back to win by a deceptive 35-23 score, holding the second tier in this week’s forecasts. No. 4 Cincinnati also had a tough battle with Navy, which has played well over the past month, even though the wins have been hard to come by. The Bearcats held off the Midshipmen 27-20 in Annapolis, Maryland, to keep their hopes of a playoff alive. Ohio State’s projected No. 3 seed is now on a serious roll. The Buckeyes destroyed Indiana, 54-7. The problems Ohio State seemed to have with its defense a month ago now seem to have disappeared. You could reasonably argue that only number 1 Georgia is currently playing better than the Buckeyes. In the New Year’s Six bowl projections, Penn State dropped out after losing nine overtime to Illinois. Injuries have hurt the Nittany Lions on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Sean Clifford was eliminated in the loss to Iowa, and star defense lineman PJ Mustipher has been out this season with an injury he also sustained in that game. It doesn’t get any easier for Penn State. The Nittany Lions will face the aforementioned red-hot Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, this Saturday. Kentucky, which had a weekend off, went to the New Year’s Six projections and is scheduled to meet Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines shelled Northwestern 33-7 and remain undefeated en route to a showdown with the in-state rival and also undefeated Michigan State next week. Pittsburgh also joins the projections after a 27-17 win over Clemson. Combined with NC State’s loss in Miami, the Panthers are now the expected ACC champions. They are expected to face Notre Dame in the Peach Bowl. The Fighting Irish defeated USC 31-16 in a game that used to be appointment television. College football play-off January 10 National Championship

Indianapolis title game Semifinal winners December 31 Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Florida. Semi finals (1) Georgia vs. (4) Cincinnati December 31 cotton bowl

Arlington, Texas Semi finals (2) Oklahoma vs. (3) Ohio State New Years Six bowl games January 1st Sugar

New Orleans SEC vs Big 12 Alabama vs. the State of Oklahoma January 1st Rose

Pasadena, California. Big Ten vs Pac-12 iowa vs. Oregon January 1st fiesta

Glendale, Aris. In general vs in general Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Dec 30 Peach

Atlanta In general vs in general Michigan vs Kentucky With the Big Ten losing a team in the New Year’s Six and the SEC winning one, both leagues saw a stir in the rest of the bowl projections. Penn State is now scheduled for the Outback Bowl against Texas A&M, while Ole Miss moves to the Citrus Bowl where it would first appear. Michigan State is still the expected Big Ten team for that game. There are also some good matchups between some of the Group of Five teams. UTSA will face Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl, and the state of San Diego is expected to face SMU in the First Responder Bowl. Those games would feature teams with two or fewer losses. THEY are the only bowls outside of the New Year’s Six that can say that. There are eight teams in the forecast this week that are expected to finish below .500. That is two less than last week. With so many sub-.500 teams in the projections this deep into the season, that means it’s likely we’ll have at least one such team in a bowl this season. Can’t see your team? Check out the rest of Jerry Palm’s updated bowl projections.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-bowl-projections-michigan-pittsburgh-step-into-new-years-six-games-amid-upsets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos