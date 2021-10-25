Unvaccinated tennis players allowed to play in Australian Open, leaked email says | Australian Open

Unvaccinated tennis players could travel to Melbourne to participate in the Australian Open, according to an email sent to WTA players that appears to contradict previous federal and state government advice.

Last week, immigration minister Alex Hawke said players who had not been vaccinated or who did not want to reveal their vaccine status would not enter Australia, leaving Novak Djokovic, the world number 1 in doubt, for the tournament in January.

Victoria recently introduced a vaccination mandate for all professional athletes, but the WTA Players Council has advised players on the women’s tour that they may participate under certain conditions, including 14 days in quarantine, if they have not been vaccinated.

The leaked email to players states that unvaccinated players must be quarantined, arrive after December 1, and produce a negative test result within 72 hours of departure to gain entry.

It would open the door for players like Djokovic, who has refused to disclose his vaccination status, to appear at the grand slam at Melbourne Park.

The Players Council said it had been in regular contact with Tennis Australia CEO, Craig Tiley, and was made aware of the terms late last week. But the email admitted the issue was not 100% resolved and a further update from the governing body was expected Friday.

We have been in regular communication with Craig and the Tennis Australia team over the past few months and they have shared some good news with us during our Players Council call last Friday which we would like to share with you so we know the facts and not be confused affected by the rumors circulating, the email said.

Tennis Australia has asked us to wait a few days before discussing it as they were still working on the details with the government.

Restrictions on fully vaccinated players would be significantly improved from those at the tournament earlier this year, the email said, as Victoria’s vaccination rate is expected to be 80% by the end of the week and 90% by next month. .

Those who have received two doses of the jab can arrive anytime after December 1 and will not have to go into quarantine or live in a bio-safe bubble like they did in January this year. They would also have full freedom of movement in Melbourne.

The conditions are in stark contrast to those at the Melbourne tournament earlier this year, when several players complained about the conditions in mandatory hotel quarantine and their inability to fully prepare for the first grand slam of the year.

It remains unclear whether players who have to be quarantined again this time would be willing to do so.

Tennis Australia released a statement Monday afternoon confirming that it is working with the Victorian and federal governments on conditions for players and details will be finalized shortly.

Everyone has been buoyed by the easing of restrictions over the past week, along with the prime ministers’ announcement yesterday that large crowds will be welcome again at events next year, TA said in a statement.

We are optimistic that we can keep the Australian Open as close to pre-pandemic conditions as possible.

Victorian Sports Secretary Martin Pakula said earlier in the day that the situation is still evolving.

I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, Pakula told Melbourne radio station 3AW. We were still in talks with the FBI and will be in the next two or three weeks.

And it will be done well in time so that all players know what the requirements are and that those who are not vaccinated get vaccinated.

Together with Tennis Australia and the Commonwealth, we are still discussing whether unvaccinated aliens should be allowed to enter Australia at all and if so, under what circumstances.

Despite the easing of restrictions in Victoria towards the end of next month, the Prime Minister, Daniel Andrews, on Sunday reiterated the federal government’s position that if you are not vaccinated, you will not enter.

Last Wednesday, the immigration minister said it was unlikely that tennis players would be exempted.

Not at this time. Our health advice is that when we open the borders, everyone coming to Australia should be double vaccinated, Hawke told ABC Radio.