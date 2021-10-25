Sports
Unvaccinated tennis players allowed to play in Australian Open, leaked email says | Australian Open
Unvaccinated tennis players could travel to Melbourne to participate in the Australian Open, according to an email sent to WTA players that appears to contradict previous federal and state government advice.
Last week, immigration minister Alex Hawke said players who had not been vaccinated or who did not want to reveal their vaccine status would not enter Australia, leaving Novak Djokovic, the world number 1 in doubt, for the tournament in January.
Victoria recently introduced a vaccination mandate for all professional athletes, but the WTA Players Council has advised players on the women’s tour that they may participate under certain conditions, including 14 days in quarantine, if they have not been vaccinated.
The leaked email to players states that unvaccinated players must be quarantined, arrive after December 1, and produce a negative test result within 72 hours of departure to gain entry.
It would open the door for players like Djokovic, who has refused to disclose his vaccination status, to appear at the grand slam at Melbourne Park.
The Players Council said it had been in regular contact with Tennis Australia CEO, Craig Tiley, and was made aware of the terms late last week. But the email admitted the issue was not 100% resolved and a further update from the governing body was expected Friday.
We have been in regular communication with Craig and the Tennis Australia team over the past few months and they have shared some good news with us during our Players Council call last Friday which we would like to share with you so we know the facts and not be confused affected by the rumors circulating, the email said.
Tennis Australia has asked us to wait a few days before discussing it as they were still working on the details with the government.
Restrictions on fully vaccinated players would be significantly improved from those at the tournament earlier this year, the email said, as Victoria’s vaccination rate is expected to be 80% by the end of the week and 90% by next month. .
Those who have received two doses of the jab can arrive anytime after December 1 and will not have to go into quarantine or live in a bio-safe bubble like they did in January this year. They would also have full freedom of movement in Melbourne.
The conditions are in stark contrast to those at the Melbourne tournament earlier this year, when several players complained about the conditions in mandatory hotel quarantine and their inability to fully prepare for the first grand slam of the year.
It remains unclear whether players who have to be quarantined again this time would be willing to do so.
Tennis Australia released a statement Monday afternoon confirming that it is working with the Victorian and federal governments on conditions for players and details will be finalized shortly.
Everyone has been buoyed by the easing of restrictions over the past week, along with the prime ministers’ announcement yesterday that large crowds will be welcome again at events next year, TA said in a statement.
We are optimistic that we can keep the Australian Open as close to pre-pandemic conditions as possible.
Victorian Sports Secretary Martin Pakula said earlier in the day that the situation is still evolving.
I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, Pakula told Melbourne radio station 3AW. We were still in talks with the FBI and will be in the next two or three weeks.
And it will be done well in time so that all players know what the requirements are and that those who are not vaccinated get vaccinated.
Together with Tennis Australia and the Commonwealth, we are still discussing whether unvaccinated aliens should be allowed to enter Australia at all and if so, under what circumstances.
Despite the easing of restrictions in Victoria towards the end of next month, the Prime Minister, Daniel Andrews, on Sunday reiterated the federal government’s position that if you are not vaccinated, you will not enter.
Last Wednesday, the immigration minister said it was unlikely that tennis players would be exempted.
Not at this time. Our health advice is that when we open the borders, everyone coming to Australia should be double vaccinated, Hawke told ABC Radio.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/oct/25/unvaccinated-players-could-be-allowed-to-play-in-australian-open-leaked-email-says
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]