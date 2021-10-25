Saints vs. Seahawks odds, forecast, betting trends for NFL ‘Monday Night Football’

When the Saints (3-2) travel to the Seahawks (2-4) in Seattle in the final game of NFL Week 7 on “Monday Night Football” (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN2), they’ll be looking to continue their playoff push in the NFC.

New Orleans is in the current wildcard position behind Tampa Bay (5-1) in the NFC South. Looking to come out strong after an early week 6 bye.

Seattle is 2-4 with quarterback Russell Wilson (hand) not starting for the team for the first time since 2011. It has never had a loss record with him at QB, but that streak is in jeopardy now that backup Geno Smith has to keep playing.

Here’s everything you need to know about betting on Saints vs. Seahawks in Week 7, including updated odds, trends and our forecast for ‘Monday Night Football’.

Saints vs. Seahawks odds for ‘MondayNight Football’

Scatter: Saints with 4.5

Saints with 4.5 top bottom: 42.5

42.5 money:Saints -220, Seahawks +184

(bets by FanDuel Sportsbook)

The Saints are rare road favorites in Seattle, with quite a number as they are a good but not great team. The spread has remained steady despite Seahawks covering the road against the Steelers with Smith in Week 6 on Sunday night.

All time series Saints vs. seahawks

The Saints and Seahawks have each won 8 games in the series. The Saints tied things up with consecutive wins in 2016 and 2019. Prior to that, the Seahawks had a three-game winning streak dating back to 2011. That was the famous “Beast Quake” playoff game with Marshawn’s thunderous 67-yard Lynch driving the upset of New Orleans for a sub-.500 Seattle team.

Three trends to know

61 percent of staggered bettors think the Saints are undervalued as pretty solid road favorites and expect them to cover the less-than-touchdown number.

67 percent of over/under gamblers think the point total is too low, given the attacking playmakers around quarterbacks Smith and Jameis Winston.

The Saints face the spread 6-4 and 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games. The total has only been exceeded 4 times in that period. The Seahawks are only 5-5 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games. Only 3 of those games are over.

Three things to watch

Does Alvin Kamara get the ball more?

Kamara had a great season in 2020, averaging 18 touches per game in 1,688 scrimmage yards and 21 TDs. He’s averaging 21.8 touches per game this season and averaging 96.2 yards per game, just short of last season’s production rate. With Taysom Hill (concussion) and Tony Jones Jr. (ankle) out, Kamara should remain a busy centerpiece of the Saints’ running and passing competitions.

Will Winston handle the noise?

Winston was an example of efficiency for the Saints and reversed his previous reputation with the Buccaneers. He averages 25 dropbacks per game, but still has 12 TD passes to just 3 interceptions, giving him a career high passer rating of 108.1. This is a great prime-time spot for him to prove he’s a goalkeeper at QB in New Orleans. But he will have to stay calm and continue to do what he did in a hostile environment.

Who will cause the Seahawks attack?

The Seahawks are without Wilson and running Chris Carson (neck). Their offensive line has blown and backup Alex Collins (groin) is listed as questionable. Their best wide receiver, DK Metcalf, plays through a foot injury and draws a tough matchup with cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Tyler Lockett and the other wideouts, plus the tight ends and deeper reserve backs, must find ways to make plays to lift Smith and give the Seahakws a fighting chance. Last week’s overtime fight in Pittsburgh is an inspiring sign.

Statistics that Matter

140.8. That’s the number of rushing yards the Seahawks defense is putting in on average this season. That’s number 30 in the league, with only the Chargers and Texans behind them. The Saints are offensively averaging 125.8 rushing yards per game, which is number 9 in the league. Kamara is the key to victory for the visitors.

Saints vs. Seahawk’s prediction

The Saints are currently the better team when they add up their solid defense and well-constructed attacking post Drew Brees without Michael Thomas. The Seahawks are a bit lost without Wilson, further exposing their major defensive problems. Still, it’s hard to expect New Orleans to dominate Seattle, as Pete Carroll and his staff are creative enough to adapt well to make it a game against Sean Payton’s crew.

Saints 24, Seahawks 20