Sports
Saints vs. Seahawks odds, forecast, betting trends for NFL ‘Monday Night Football’
When the Saints (3-2) travel to the Seahawks (2-4) in Seattle in the final game of NFL Week 7 on “Monday Night Football” (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN2), they’ll be looking to continue their playoff push in the NFC.
New Orleans is in the current wildcard position behind Tampa Bay (5-1) in the NFC South. Looking to come out strong after an early week 6 bye.
Seattle is 2-4 with quarterback Russell Wilson (hand) not starting for the team for the first time since 2011. It has never had a loss record with him at QB, but that streak is in jeopardy now that backup Geno Smith has to keep playing.
Here’s everything you need to know about betting on Saints vs. Seahawks in Week 7, including updated odds, trends and our forecast for ‘Monday Night Football’.
Saints vs. Seahawks odds for ‘MondayNight Football’
- Scatter: Saints with 4.5
- top bottom: 42.5
- money:Saints -220, Seahawks +184
(bets by FanDuel Sportsbook)
The Saints are rare road favorites in Seattle, with quite a number as they are a good but not great team. The spread has remained steady despite Seahawks covering the road against the Steelers with Smith in Week 6 on Sunday night.
All time series Saints vs. seahawks
The Saints and Seahawks have each won 8 games in the series. The Saints tied things up with consecutive wins in 2016 and 2019. Prior to that, the Seahawks had a three-game winning streak dating back to 2011. That was the famous “Beast Quake” playoff game with Marshawn’s thunderous 67-yard Lynch driving the upset of New Orleans for a sub-.500 Seattle team.
Three trends to know
61 percent of staggered bettors think the Saints are undervalued as pretty solid road favorites and expect them to cover the less-than-touchdown number.
67 percent of over/under gamblers think the point total is too low, given the attacking playmakers around quarterbacks Smith and Jameis Winston.
The Saints face the spread 6-4 and 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games. The total has only been exceeded 4 times in that period. The Seahawks are only 5-5 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games. Only 3 of those games are over.
Three things to watch
Does Alvin Kamara get the ball more?
Kamara had a great season in 2020, averaging 18 touches per game in 1,688 scrimmage yards and 21 TDs. He’s averaging 21.8 touches per game this season and averaging 96.2 yards per game, just short of last season’s production rate. With Taysom Hill (concussion) and Tony Jones Jr. (ankle) out, Kamara should remain a busy centerpiece of the Saints’ running and passing competitions.
Will Winston handle the noise?
Winston was an example of efficiency for the Saints and reversed his previous reputation with the Buccaneers. He averages 25 dropbacks per game, but still has 12 TD passes to just 3 interceptions, giving him a career high passer rating of 108.1. This is a great prime-time spot for him to prove he’s a goalkeeper at QB in New Orleans. But he will have to stay calm and continue to do what he did in a hostile environment.
Who will cause the Seahawks attack?
The Seahawks are without Wilson and running Chris Carson (neck). Their offensive line has blown and backup Alex Collins (groin) is listed as questionable. Their best wide receiver, DK Metcalf, plays through a foot injury and draws a tough matchup with cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Tyler Lockett and the other wideouts, plus the tight ends and deeper reserve backs, must find ways to make plays to lift Smith and give the Seahakws a fighting chance. Last week’s overtime fight in Pittsburgh is an inspiring sign.
Statistics that Matter
140.8. That’s the number of rushing yards the Seahawks defense is putting in on average this season. That’s number 30 in the league, with only the Chargers and Texans behind them. The Saints are offensively averaging 125.8 rushing yards per game, which is number 9 in the league. Kamara is the key to victory for the visitors.
Saints vs. Seahawk’s prediction
The Saints are currently the better team when they add up their solid defense and well-constructed attacking post Drew Brees without Michael Thomas. The Seahawks are a bit lost without Wilson, further exposing their major defensive problems. Still, it’s hard to expect New Orleans to dominate Seattle, as Pete Carroll and his staff are creative enough to adapt well to make it a game against Sean Payton’s crew.
Saints 24, Seahawks 20
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/saints-vs-seahawks-odds-prediction-betting-trends/19m4b3vm1m9qf1qjpzckmlfxw4
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]