T20 World Cup: Indian captain Kohli vows to correct mistakes after losing to Pakistan





India entered the game with a 12-0 record in World Cups against their neighbors, but Pakistan broke that streak with a 10-wicket romp at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli reacted with disbelief when asked if their impeccable track record made them complacent for the Group 2 blockbuster.

“You don’t go out and take something lightly, especially not a team like Pakistan that can beat anyone in the world at some point,” Kohli, who will relinquish India’s Twenty20 captaincy after the tournament, told reporters.

“This is a game that has to be respected, and we are a team that absolutely respects the game… We never take an opponent lightly. We don’t discriminate between opponents either, that’s how we play our cricket.”

India couldn’t really recover after Shaheen Afridi destroyed their top order. With Pakistani captain Babar Azam and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan crushing an undefeated half-century, the chase was a breeze for Pakistan, who triumphed with 13 balls left. “They have absolutely outplayed us, there is no doubt about it,” Kohli said. “You don’t win with 10 wickets if you don’t knock the opponent out. We didn’t even get any chances. They were very professional and you should definitely give them credit.” Kohli said the team tried to pressure them, but “they had the answers.” “There is no shame in accepting that a team has played better than you,” he added. India will face New Zealand on Sunday and Kohli felt the break would do a world of good for his side, who had a good idea of ​​the areas they needed to work on. “We know exactly how the game went and where it went wrong. We have absolute clarity about that,” said the 32-year-old. “That’s a good thing to know where you went wrong as a team so we can work on it and try to correct it and move forward.” Kohli said there were many matches left in the tournament. “If we stick to the process we’re following, we definitely feel we can overcome these mistakes,” he added.

