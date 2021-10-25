Who would want to coach Nebraska football? (When Scott Frost is fired)





I made a video on YouTube a few days ago. The reason for the video is to give Husker fans reasons why they won’t want to coach at Nebraska the terrifying comments (and articles) related to When Scott Frost Gets Fired. This is not a long video – I’m not transcribing. It has gotten quite a few comments on YouTube, especially some from other Big Ten fans who are angry that I said their teams are worthless. Many believe that you cannot fool other teams unless you beat them. This is not true. Just because my team is bad doesn’t mean your team isn’t bad. Both can suck, because this is true for every team in the Big Ten West. Listen to it and subscribe to the YouTube channel! In case you missed it, I did an interview on the Out of Nowhere podcast with Danny Woodhead and Matt Slauson. Woodhead was the very first interview I ever did on CN, all the way back in 2006. Slauson was one of my favorite Husker linemen ever. Thank goodness I was only slightly hit by the stars. The podcast episode can be found here. I will be doing a YouTube Live every Monday night at 7:30pm Central during football season. I’m making this up as I go because I haven’t done much with live shows. Hope you join the live stream and make some comments. I have no idea about a name for a show. I call it Therapy because others have commented that I give free counseling. Therapy. Maybe shared misery? Here is the link to the youtube channel.

