Leaked Email Reveals Vaccination Call, Novak Djokovic





Unvaccinated players will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open but will be in hotel quarantine for 14 days after arriving at Down Under, according to a leaked email sent to WTA players. The email from the governing body of women’s tennis says fully vaccinated players will not have to go into quarantine or stay in bubbles at all during the grand slam, which will take place in Melbourne in January. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial > As revealed in the email, unvaccinated players must submit to regular tests, while fully vaccinated stars have complete freedom of movement. The organizers of the Australian Open are reportedly still in talks with the Victorian government, and tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg said the rules in the email to players could still change based on directions from the state or federal government. The details sent to players from the governing body of women’s tennis come after strong comments made by Australian politicians last week. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke confirmed on Wednesday that all sports stars wishing to compete in Australian competitions this summer must have had both doses of a TGA-approved vaccine. Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday he did not think unvaccinated tennis players would be given visas to enter the country. If they did, he said they would be quarantined and not vaccinated players. I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player gets a visa to enter this country, he told reporters. If they got a visa, they would probably have to quarantine for a few weeks, while other players don’t have to. I don’t think any other tennis player, golfer or Formula 1 driver will even get a visa to come here. The vaccine doesn’t matter what your tennis ranking is or how many Grand Slams you’ve won. Sorry, the virus doesn’t care. Professional sports are part of that list of authorized workers and they should be double vaccinated. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Novak Djokovic has not publicly disclosed whether he has been vaccinated or not. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked male player in the world chasing his fourth straight Australian Open title and 10th overall, has spoken about his antivax tendencies in the past. He has refused to reveal whether he has been vaccinated against Covid-19, Serbian newspaper says Flash last week that it was a private matter. Things are as they are, I still don’t know if I will go to Melbourne, said Djokovic. I will not disclose my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate investigation. Of course I want to go, Australia is my most successful grand slam tournament. I want to participate, I love this sport and I am still motivated. I am following the situation regarding the Australian Open. I think like this year there will be a lot of restrictions, but I doubt there will be too many changes.

