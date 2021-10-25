Sports
Legacy of striking twins continues for Scotia-Glenville hockey
SCOTIA In time, freshmen Morgan and Makenzie Westbrook want to play and lead like Angelina and Isabella Regels, two of the stars of the Scotia-Glenville field hockey team.
In a way, the Westbrooks are already much the same as the Rules, as fraternal twin sisters in a program that has had a slew of siblings and cousins over the years.
We always have twins, Scotia-Glenville varsity coach Kaila Jackson said last Tuesday after her team kicked off Section II tournament play with a win over Glens Falls. The running joke here is, if you’re twins, you come to Scotia.
The Rules have taken on a senior leadership role for the Tartans this season, as then-senior twins Emma and Bridget Malone did last season.
Olivia Geniti and Marlee Mancini join the Rules sisters as team captains who will lead Scotia-Glenville (No. 4 seed, 10-6) to Tuesday’s Section II Class B Semifinals at South Glens Falls (No. 1, 14-1).
I look up to the juniors and seniors and want to be like them, said Makenzie Westbrook. When I get there, I want to be a role model for the younger kids.
The Rules have led by example with their commitment over the years, consistent tandem deployment that has resulted in field starting orders, all-star recognition and college offers. Angelina Regels will join the Malone sisters in New Paltz, while Isabella Regels will play collegiate ball in Pennsylvania’s Delaware Valley.
We were bad, Angelina Regels said with a laugh. We had to do a lot to get good. If we didn’t work all year round, we wouldn’t be where we are today.
I’ve known them since they were three, and they’ve gotten so good, said Geniti, who lives in the Glenvilles Willow Glen neighborhood near the Rules and Westbrooks. They have done so much work.
Angelina Regels plays a forward position and Isabella Regels is a defensive anchor in a team that took big wins over Queensbury (5-4) and Schuylerville (3-0) before beating Glens Falls 12-1 in the quarterfinals with a state win. Geniti’s record eight goals.
Angelina Regels got the goal that put Scotia-Glenville ahead in that game 2-1, and shortly afterwards she assisted Geniti on one of her goals.
She’s always on the pitch, Jackson said of Geniti, the unassuming but ultra-prolific Tartans star who’s committed to Maine. She sets the pace of the game.
The Westbrooks are starting to catch up to that pace. From her midfield position, Morgan Westbrook was among the Tartans who continued to pressure the Glens Falls defense with her positioning and passing.
Morgan has been staged in such a big way, Jackson said. You can’t say she’s a freshman.
The Westbrooks played on the modified team in 2019 as seventh graders, but did not play prom as eighth graders last season because modified and JV ball were not offered.
We understand where we’re coming from, said Morgan Westbrook, who started the quarterfinals as her sister got off the bench. We want to get better and learn from our mistakes.
According to the twin sister, junior goalkeeper Maya Westbrook, those freshman errors are diminishing.
I have an idea of what they can do, and they’re improving it routinely, Maya Westbrook said. As I watch them get better, my standards for them keep getting higher.”
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: High School Sports, Sports
Sources
2/ https://dailygazette.com/2021/10/24/legacy-of-standout-twins-continues-for-scotia-glenville-field-hockey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]