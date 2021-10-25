Legacy of striking twins continues for Scotia-Glenville hockey

SCOTIA In time, freshmen Morgan and Makenzie Westbrook want to play and lead like Angelina and Isabella Regels, two of the stars of the Scotia-Glenville field hockey team.

In a way, the Westbrooks are already much the same as the Rules, as fraternal twin sisters in a program that has had a slew of siblings and cousins ​​over the years.

We always have twins, Scotia-Glenville varsity coach Kaila Jackson said last Tuesday after her team kicked off Section II tournament play with a win over Glens Falls. The running joke here is, if you’re twins, you come to Scotia.

The Rules have taken on a senior leadership role for the Tartans this season, as then-senior twins Emma and Bridget Malone did last season.

Olivia Geniti and Marlee Mancini join the Rules sisters as team captains who will lead Scotia-Glenville (No. 4 seed, 10-6) to Tuesday’s Section II Class B Semifinals at South Glens Falls (No. 1, 14-1).

I look up to the juniors and seniors and want to be like them, said Makenzie Westbrook. When I get there, I want to be a role model for the younger kids.

The Rules have led by example with their commitment over the years, consistent tandem deployment that has resulted in field starting orders, all-star recognition and college offers. Angelina Regels will join the Malone sisters in New Paltz, while Isabella Regels will play collegiate ball in Pennsylvania’s Delaware Valley.

We were bad, Angelina Regels said with a laugh. We had to do a lot to get good. If we didn’t work all year round, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

I’ve known them since they were three, and they’ve gotten so good, said Geniti, who lives in the Glenvilles Willow Glen neighborhood near the Rules and Westbrooks. They have done so much work.

Angelina Regels plays a forward position and Isabella Regels is a defensive anchor in a team that took big wins over Queensbury (5-4) and Schuylerville (3-0) before beating Glens Falls 12-1 in the quarterfinals with a state win. Geniti’s record eight goals.

Angelina Regels got the goal that put Scotia-Glenville ahead in that game 2-1, and shortly afterwards she assisted Geniti on one of her goals.

She’s always on the pitch, Jackson said of Geniti, the unassuming but ultra-prolific Tartans star who’s committed to Maine. She sets the pace of the game.

The Westbrooks are starting to catch up to that pace. From her midfield position, Morgan Westbrook was among the Tartans who continued to pressure the Glens Falls defense with her positioning and passing.

Morgan has been staged in such a big way, Jackson said. You can’t say she’s a freshman.

The Westbrooks played on the modified team in 2019 as seventh graders, but did not play prom as eighth graders last season because modified and JV ball were not offered.

We understand where we’re coming from, said Morgan Westbrook, who started the quarterfinals as her sister got off the bench. We want to get better and learn from our mistakes.

According to the twin sister, junior goalkeeper Maya Westbrook, those freshman errors are diminishing.

I have an idea of ​​what they can do, and they’re improving it routinely, Maya Westbrook said. As I watch them get better, my standards for them keep getting higher.”

