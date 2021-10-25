Sports
P Chidambaram digs into TMC, AAP, calls them ‘marginal players’
Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the TMC will be “marginal players” and that Congress is best positioned to defeat the BJP and form the next government.
Chidambaram claimed the Trinamool Congress raid on Goa “appears to be an imposition of the summit based in West Bengal” and said he does not know the motive of the Mamata Banerjee-led party to try to unite in Goa by ‘encouraging defection’ from other parties.
“Goa is one of the five states that will hold elections early next year. All states are equally important and in that sense Goa is important. The Congress and the people of Goa have had a long and special bond. The Congress understands that Goa, Goan and the way of life of Goa are unique,” the Rajya Sabha member said in an interview with PTI.
He added: “We are entering the election arena with the intention of winning the election and forming a Congressional government in 2022. The party’s preparations are methodical and vigorous.”
“I suppose it is possible to accommodate smaller parties in a few seats if they are inclined to do so. I cannot speculate on any party. In our estimation, AAP and TMC will be fringe players in the 2022 Goa elections, Chidambaram continued.
Polls from the Goa Assembly
In the 2017 parliamentary election in Goa, Congress won the top 17 seats in the 40-member House, limiting the BJP to 13. The Saffron Party, however, allied itself with regional parties and formed a government led by senior leader the late Manohar. parrikar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already thrown in its hat to the polls, with the party’s national chairman and current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals as his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji. Moreover, the TMC of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also monitoring the Goa polls and recently included former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress Leader Luizinho Faleiro in the party.
(with PTI inputs)
