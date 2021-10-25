Game Week: Purdue – University of Nebraska









NEBRASKA vs. PURDUE OCT. 30, 2021 | MEMORIAL STADIUM

LINCOLN, NEB. | 2:30 p.m. (CT) BROADCAST INFO

TV ESPN2

RADIO NETWORK HUSKERS RADIO NETWORK ( Greg Sharpe , Matt Davison , Jeremiah Sirles)

INTERNET RADIO Huskers.com

APP AUDIO Official Huskers App HUSKERS

3-5, 1-4 Big Ten

Last game: in Minnesota (L, 30-23)

Rankings: NEW

Trainer: Scott Frost

Career/NOW Record: 34-32 (6th year)/15-25 4th year)

vs. Purdue: 1-2 SERIES HISTORY

All time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4

In Lincoln: Nebraska leads, 2-1

Last game: Nebraska 37-27 (December 5, 2020 in West Lafayette)

winning streak: Nebraska, 1 game The Matchup Nebraska returns to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon to begin a two-game home stand in Lincoln. The Huskers will play host to the Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten West battle, kicking off shortly after 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network. Nebraska is coming off a bye week and kicking off the season’s homestretch, which includes three of Lincoln’s last four games. Nebraska enters the Purdue game with an overall record of 3-5, including a 1-4 in the game of the Big Ten, after a 30-23 setback in Minnesota on October 16. The Huskers recovered from a 12-point deficit, but couldn’t turn on multiple red zone opportunities in the road adversity. Each of Nebraska’s five defeats this season has come by eight or fewer points. Purdue goes to Lincoln with an overall record of 4-3, including a 2-2 in Big Ten play. Purdue’s last three games have come up against a tough piece of Big Ten West in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. The highlight of that run for Purdue was a dominant 24-7 win over then-No. 2 Iowa on October 16, pushing the Boilermakers into the national rankings, before a home loss to Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Coach Jeff Brohm’s team consists of one of the most improved defensive units in the country. Purdue allows a total of 301.6 yards and just 16.3 points per game to finish in the top four of the Big Ten in both categories. Offensively, the Boilermakers once again have one of the best passes in the country, averaging 317.6 yards per game through the air, which is second in the Big Ten and 12th nationally. Receiver David Bell is sixth nationally in receiving yards per game with 118.7 yards per game, including a 240-yard effort in Iowa. Series History: Nebraska vs. Purdue Nebraska and Purdue will meet Saturday for the 10th time overall and the ninth time as Big Ten opponents. Nebraska has a 5-4 lead in the series, including a 2-1 lead in Lincoln. It marks the ninth straight season that the Huskers have met Purdue, including the past eight years with both schools in the Big Ten West Division. Before the first meeting after Nebraska joined the Big Ten, the schools had only played once before, a 28-0 Purdue win in 1958. Nebraska’s win over Purdue last season was on December 5, the Huskers’ first win in December since 1992. Nebraska held Purdue to minus-2 yards in last year’s game, the fewest by a Nebraska opponent in seven seasons. Nebraska has scored at least 25 points in all eight games since 2013, including four games with 35 points or more. This week’s songs

7 – The passing game in Nebraska is much improved and more explosive in 2021. The Huskers average 9.47 yards per pass attempt to finish seventh in the nation in that category. Nebraska is on track to set a school record in that category in 2021. 20 – Tight ending Austin Allen has six receptions of 20 yards or more this season, including five in the last two games. His six catches over 20 yards lead all Big Ten tight ends. He ranks in the top three of the Big Ten tight ends in receptions, receptions per game, yards per catch, and total receiving yards. 18 – corner back Cam Taylor-Britt has played his best football in the past two weeks, combined for 18 tackles. Taylor-Britt also has an interception, three pass break-ups, two TFL and a sack in the past two games.

