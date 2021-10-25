India vs Pakistan : Cricket





16th Match, Group 2, ICC T20 Men’s World Cup in Dubai Wire | Cricinfo | Reddit Stream collection To score India 151/7 (sv 20/20) Pakistan 152/0 (v 17.5/20) collection: 1 – India Seizure walks bowler Wickets Virat Kohlic 57 (49) Shaheen Shah Afridic 4-0-31-3 Rishabh Pant 39 (30) Hasan Ali 4-0-44-2 collection: 2 – Pakistan Seizure walks bowler Wickets Mohammad Rizwan 79 (55) Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-28-0 Babar Azam 68 (52) Jasper Bumrah 3-0-22-0 Pakistan won by 10 wickets (with 13 balls left) Babar Azam: We executed our plans well and the early wickets were very helpful. Shaheen’s wickets gave us a lot of confidence and the spinners also dominated. The plan with Rizwan is to always keep it simple. We tried to get deep into the crease and from about the 8th the dew came in and the ball came up nicely. This is just the beginning, we now have confidence to build on. It remains for us match by match. The pressure on us wasn’t that great – we weren’t thinking about the record against India at all. I just wanted to support all our players who prepared well. If you’re playing tournaments for a big World Cup it helps and that’s why our players came in with a lot of confidence. Virat Kohli: We didn’t perform the things we wanted, but the credit is certainly due – they outplayed us today. If you lose three early, it’s very hard to come back, especially when you know the dew is coming. They were also very professional with the bat. Getting through the line wasn’t as easy in the first half as it seemed in the Pakistani innings, so knowing that conditions can change, you need 10-20 extra runs. But because of quality bowling from Pakistan, we couldn’t get rid of the blocks. [Team] we are definitely not a team that pushes the panic button, it is the beginning of the tournament, not the end. Shaheen Afridi: This is the first time we beat India and I am proud. I knew it would be good for us if I got early wickets and I did. My idea was to get as much swing as possible. You don’t get much here, but I wanted to get those breakthroughs and gave it 100%. In my opinion, the new ball was difficult to play, so credit goes to Babar and Rizwan. All teams are having a hard time at the World Cup, we will try to maintain this momentum and make it to the final. Shaheen Afridi is the player of the match. Send feedback | Scheme | Stat Help Don’t post illegal streaming links in contest threads

