Tom Brady is happy to have football back after his 600th touchdown in his career





Getty Images The football that Tom Brady threw for his 600th career touchdown is probably worth $500,000. His first touchdown pass, to Terry Glenn in an October 2001 game against the Chargers, sold at auction this summer for $428,842. For the Buccaneers quarterback, it’s priceless. The Bucs had to negotiate the return of the milestone ball after receiver Mike Evans unknowingly gave it away to a fan. “That was really cool. I’ve got it in the bag there,” Brady said after the game. “Mike gave it away. He says, ‘I’m sorry, man. I apologize.’ I said, “I’m sure they’ll find a way to get it back.” I don’t actually keep that much. In those circumstances, I felt like maybe that would be a good thing to keep.” Byron Kennedy, 29, was the fan who received the transfer from Evans. Kennedy told Joey Knight about The Tampa Bay Times he couldn’t say no to Brady. Kennedy was given another match ball and will receive a different compensation from the Bucs and Brady. “That’s pretty cool. That’s pretty cool,” Brady said. “He gets something nice in return. We give him a helmet or some jerseys or something else. It was really cool for him to do that .” Brady threw four touchdown passes on Sunday, the last three for Evans, lifting his NFL record to 602 touchdown passes. Evans apologized on Twitter, writing: “Sorry big bro glad the legendary priceless item has been recovered.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2021/10/24/tom-brady-happy-to-have-back-the-football-from-his-600th-career-touchdown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos