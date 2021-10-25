Match Preview – South Africa vs West Indies, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021/22, 18th Match, Group 1





Example It’s too early for both teams to panic, but whoever loses will find themselves in a difficult position for the rest of the group stage

big picture South Africa and the West Indies will hope the worst is over after they lose their tournament openers due to poor batting displays. South Africa’s under-par 118 for 9 came first on Saturday, to end a seven-game winning streak that dates back to the last time they played against the West Indies, in July. South Africa won that series 3-2 in a deciding decision, which could give them an advantage going into this game, especially after the way the West Indies performed in their first game. Kieron Pollard’s men were sacked for just 55 in a lackluster showing, perhaps making South Africa feel a little better about their performance. While the West Indies’ form was patchy in the lead up to the tournament, the scale and manner of their defeat to England was embarrassing, a word they used in the assessment themselves. The West Indies must stand up, and stand up quickly, and South Africa will know it. The men of Temba Bavuma will have to bear the brunt of the opposition’s desire for redemption and face it with their own despair to turn things around. It’s too early for either team to panic, but whoever loses will be in a tough position, especially with strong subcontinental opposition ahead. Shape guide (last five completed matches, most recent first)

South Africa LWWWW

West Indies COLOUR In the spotlight It is not surprising that the to beat both sides come under the microscope after their opening match. With just one West Indian, Chris Gayle, hitting double digits, all their players have points to prove, especially when it comes to selection of shots. Six of the West Indies top seven were sacked with loose, air strikes against England, so a little tightening up may be in order. South Africa was less guilty of carelessness, but was undone by the accuracy and speed of Australia’s swift. A focus on footwork wouldn’t hurt, especially in these circumstances. Akeal Hosein has entered the T20 World Cup full of confidence ICC/Getty Images If one of the batters manages to get going, it’s on Keshav Maharaj and Akeal Hosein to keep them quiet, put on an intriguing battle of the containers. Maharaj has become a near-permanent fixture in South Africa’s T20I XI, active in the Powerplay and crucial midfielders. He doesn’t give much away and often takes a few wickets and will try to frustrate the big hitters of the West Indies. Hosein got the new ball against England and did his part to rattle their nerves, with two good catches from his bowling and a return of 2 for 24. South Africa is known for being hesitant against spinners and he may have the chance to poke holes in the lineup when their confidence is low. Team news Without middle-class batters on the bench, it is difficult for South Africa to make up for the lack of form of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen. All they can do is put top player Reeza Hendricks in the lineup and possibly move Aiden Markram down to accommodate that. They can also rethink the bowling all-rounder’s position and choose to omit one entirely, in favor of three quicks. South Africa: (probably) 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 David Miller, 6 Heinrich Klaasen / Reeza Hendricks, 7 Kagiso Rabada, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Lungi Ngidi , 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsic While coach Phil Simmons didn’t go so far as to say he regretted leaving Roston Chase, he indicated the West Indies might consider taking on the offspin bowling all-rounder to balance their side . Chase’s inclusion would require a change at the top of the order, with Lendl Simmons sitting outside and Chris Gayle opening with Evin Lewis or — someone calls Curtly Ambrose — omitting Gayle altogether. West Indies: (probably) 1 Lendl Simmons, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Chris Gayle, 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Dwayne Bravo 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul Location and conditions Despite the collapse of the West Indies on Saturday, the game between India and Pakistan showed that there are plenty of runs in Dubai, provided the batters put themselves in the game. As will be the case throughout the tournament, it will be hot and humid with no risk of dew in the early game. Statistics and trivia South Africa and the West Indies have faced each other three times at T20 World Cups, in 2007, 2009 and 2016 and the West Indies have only won the last of these.

West Indies lowest score in a T20I is 45, against England in March 2019. South Africa’s lowest score is 89, scored against Australia in February 2020. Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo’s South African correspondent

