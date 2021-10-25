It was another ho-hum three-touchdown, no-interception game for Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against the Washington soccer team. In each of the Green Bay Packers six wins since week one debacle against the New Orleans Saints, Rodgers has thrown multiple touchdowns, and he has only thrown one interception in that time. He has also not seen his passer rating drop below 95 in any game since week one, with five appearances over 100 and three over 125.

But while Rodgers has taken his game back to MVP levels of late, the Packers have a burgeoning star in defense who consistently occupy the opposing back yards. That would be third year pro Rashan Gary, who now ranks as one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers. By one reading, he had a whopping 10 pressures on Taylor Heinicke on Sunday, earning him 35 in the season, a total that put him fifth in the entire NFL. Gary more than doubled his season sack total on Sunday with his two sacks, bringing him to 3.5 a year, but if you see that stat as the sole measure of pass-rushing effectiveness, it’s time to have a chat. with the outside linebackers coach Mike Smit.

Indeed, Gary is one of the most consistent pass rushers in the NFL right now, something the Packers desperately need with one Smith Brother indefinitely and the other week to week. Even if Gary has to clean up some areas around the margins, he’s been a constant force and is still on the rise, making him a dangerous weapon for Joe Barry to deploy.

Heres a look at Sundays victory as well as some early looks ahead to Thursday’s opponent.

Aaron Rodgers says Packers are close as big game looms | Packers.com

The attack isn’t quite there yet, but there were flashes on a few of their scoring runs on Sunday. However, this week will be a quick turnaround, as the team flies to Arizona on Wednesday for Thursday-evening’s game against the Cardinals.

Aaron Rodgers says at press conference that hotel rule is ‘outdated’ | Packersnews.com

An NFL rule requires players to stay in a hotel the night before a game, even at home. Rodgers is not a fan of that, as he said it gave him a sore back in Sunday’s game against Washington. You wouldn’t know it from his performance though, as he posted a passer rating of over 125 for the second game in a row.

Packers defense gets high in the red zone vs. Washington, awaits Cardinals in toughest test yet The Athletic

Finally, the Packers’ defense stopped in the red zone, leaving Washington with only one field goal on four trips within 20. They got some help from the opponent, however, as Taylor Heinicke’s slide and Terry McLaurin Washington’s fall from the field end kept zone on two golden opportunities.

Rashan Gary steps up big for Packer’s pass rush in win over Washington | Packers Wire

It’s officially time to stop talking about Gary being a bust, if he wasn’t already. He had two sacks, four QB hits and again led the team under pressure. He is also one of the NFL’s leaders in pressure for the season. If he can clean up one or two facets of his game (e.g. don’t get too deep in the pocket and give up holding), he’ll be as complete pass-rusher as the Packers have been in a while.

NFL Week 7 Takeaways – What We Learned | ESPN

Kyler Murray of Arizona was hit early and often hard by the Texans‘ defense, although the Cardinals ended with a blowout victory. That could affect him during a short week against the Packers.

