Sports
Cheese Curds, 10/25: Rodgers, Gary lead the way as Packers improve to 6-1
It was another ho-hum three-touchdown, no-interception game for Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against the Washington soccer team. In each of the Green Bay Packers six wins since week one debacle against the New Orleans Saints, Rodgers has thrown multiple touchdowns, and he has only thrown one interception in that time. He has also not seen his passer rating drop below 95 in any game since week one, with five appearances over 100 and three over 125.
But while Rodgers has taken his game back to MVP levels of late, the Packers have a burgeoning star in defense who consistently occupy the opposing back yards. That would be third year pro Rashan Gary, who now ranks as one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers. By one reading, he had a whopping 10 pressures on Taylor Heinicke on Sunday, earning him 35 in the season, a total that put him fifth in the entire NFL. Gary more than doubled his season sack total on Sunday with his two sacks, bringing him to 3.5 a year, but if you see that stat as the sole measure of pass-rushing effectiveness, it’s time to have a chat. with the outside linebackers coach Mike Smit.
Indeed, Gary is one of the most consistent pass rushers in the NFL right now, something the Packers desperately need with one Smith Brother indefinitely and the other week to week. Even if Gary has to clean up some areas around the margins, he’s been a constant force and is still on the rise, making him a dangerous weapon for Joe Barry to deploy.
Heres a look at Sundays victory as well as some early looks ahead to Thursday’s opponent.
Aaron Rodgers says Packers are close as big game looms | Packers.com
The attack isn’t quite there yet, but there were flashes on a few of their scoring runs on Sunday. However, this week will be a quick turnaround, as the team flies to Arizona on Wednesday for Thursday-evening’s game against the Cardinals.
Aaron Rodgers says at press conference that hotel rule is ‘outdated’ | Packersnews.com
An NFL rule requires players to stay in a hotel the night before a game, even at home. Rodgers is not a fan of that, as he said it gave him a sore back in Sunday’s game against Washington. You wouldn’t know it from his performance though, as he posted a passer rating of over 125 for the second game in a row.
Packers defense gets high in the red zone vs. Washington, awaits Cardinals in toughest test yet The Athletic
Finally, the Packers’ defense stopped in the red zone, leaving Washington with only one field goal on four trips within 20. They got some help from the opponent, however, as Taylor Heinicke’s slide and Terry McLaurin Washington’s fall from the field end kept zone on two golden opportunities.
Rashan Gary steps up big for Packer’s pass rush in win over Washington | Packers Wire
It’s officially time to stop talking about Gary being a bust, if he wasn’t already. He had two sacks, four QB hits and again led the team under pressure. He is also one of the NFL’s leaders in pressure for the season. If he can clean up one or two facets of his game (e.g. don’t get too deep in the pocket and give up holding), he’ll be as complete pass-rusher as the Packers have been in a while.
NFL Week 7 Takeaways – What We Learned | ESPN
Kyler Murray of Arizona was hit early and often hard by the Texans‘ defense, although the Cardinals ended with a blowout victory. That could affect him during a short week against the Packers.
City of Albuquerque parking attendant caught breaking its own rules | KRQE
Do what I say, not what I do, eh officer?
Sources
2/ https://www.acmepackingcompany.com/2021/10/25/22744607/cheese-curds-10-25-rodgers-gary-lead-the-way-as-packers-improve-to-6-1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]