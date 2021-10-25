Highlights, AFG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021, Cricket Score: Afghanistan wins by 130 runs





Live ScoresAfghanistan vs Scotland Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Rashid to throw his third now. He’s already picked up two in two, can he do it again? Yes! FROM! It clamps Josh Davey high on his hamstring and the referee’s fingers go straight up! Scotland is reviewing this but there is no advantage and it is hitting the wickets! FROM! Rashid Khan gets Wheal’s wicket from the next ball! Afghanistan beats Scotland to win by 130 runs! Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Rashid Khan took five and four wickets respectively, it was an excellent all round performance from Afghanistan and they have announced themselves well and honestly! Example: Scotland have already beaten the higher-ranked Bangladesh in the tournament and they will look to repeat the feat as they prepare to take on Group 2 rivals Afghanistan in the Super 12 match in Sharjah. Scotland finished and won all three of their Group B matches to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. The bowling in Scotland was a big plus for them, as Bradley Wheal and Josh Davey were impressive, while left arm spinner Mark Watt was also effective in the center overs. I think we’re going to be fooled a few times. I don’t see why not. We’ve done it before. We beat the best ODI team (England) in the world, we beat Bangladesh just there. I think we’re in really good shape,” Watt said. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will strive to avoid a misstep against Scotland and they will also depend on their bowlers to make an impact. Their spin trio, made up of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Zadran, will try to take advantage of the conditions in Sharjah and if the field is slow and the turn comes, Scotland’s batters will struggle. Here’s everything you need to know about the Group 2 match between Afghanistan and Scotland: When will the Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Scotland take place? The match between Afghanistan and Scotland will take place on October 25, 2021. What is the venue for the Afghanistan vs Scotland match? The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. What time does the match between Afghanistan and Scotland start? The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST. Which TV channels broadcast the Afghanistan vs Scotland match? The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Plus, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and commentary.

