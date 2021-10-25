College Football Polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll Rankings After Week 8





They just don’t make top-10 teams like they used to. No. 7 Penn State and No. 8 Oklahoma State lost Saturday, making it seven times to eight weeks of the college football season that has lost at least one team in the top 10. It was also the sixth time multiple such teams have lost on the same day. The Nittany Lions’ second loss of the season and second in as many games played was the result of a nine-hour overtime giggle against Illiniois, one that somehow ended with a score of 20-18. James Franklin has questions to answer as the Nittany Lions try to save their season. That includes his team’s inability to move the ball even with quarterback Sean Clifford back in the lineup, as well as whether he will leave State College to take jobs at USC or LSU. MORE: College Football Playoff Photo for Week 9: Oklahoma, Oregon isn’t going away The Cowboys are in slightly better shape after their loss; it came against the Iowa State preseason top-10 team and, as it was only their first of the season, keeps alive the possibility of them driving the table en route to the Big 12 Championship and the College Football Playoff- berth. No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 10 Oregon also faced surprisingly tough competition, beating Navy 27-20, Kansas 35-23 and UCLA 34-31, respectively. no. Alabama also endured an inspired performance against Tennessee before taking a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter and turning it into a 52-24 win in Tuscaloosa. Another top 25 team to see action on Saturday was Pitt, who by beating Clemson 27-17 has now taken full control of the ACC. Aside from Wake Forest, which is 7-0 after a 70-56 win over Army, the 6-1 Panthers are now the ACC’s best hope of making it to the Playoff. As everyone predicted before the start of the season. There is only one week of football left before the first set of Playoff rankings are released on November 2. Until then, the best barometer of who the top four teams are will be reflected in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings. Sporting News thus divides the top 25 teams in those polls after week 8: MORE: What’s Wrong With Clemson? Wrestling quarterback, offensive play plays a key role in Tigers’ downfall College Football Ranking for Week 9 Coach poll Rank Team file Points (No. 1 votes) 1 Georgia 7-0 1600 (64) 2 Cincinnati 7-0 1,469 3 Alabama 7-1 1,439 4 Oklahoma 8-0 1.430 5 Ohio State 6-1 1,338 6 Michigan 7-0 1,313 7 Michigan state 7-0 1.208 8 Oregon 6-1 1,139 9 be Miss 6-1 1,019 10 Iowa 6-1 1.008 11 our lady 6-1 950 12 Kentucky 6-1 857 13 Wake Forest 7-0 838 14 Texas A&M 6-2 736 15 State of Oklahoma 6-1 684 16 secondary school 7-0 535 17 Penn State 5-2 517 18 Baylor 6-1 509 19 pitt 6-1 487 20 State of San Diego 7-0 431 21 maroon 5-2 418 22 UTSA 8-0 219 23 state of Iowa 5-2 190 24 Coastal Carolina 6-1 134 25 NC state 5-2 73 Others who receive votes: Louisiana 42; AT 42; Arkansas 41; Houston 27; Arizona State 27; Virginia 23; Oregon State 13; Florida 13; Fresno State 10; Air Force 9; App status 5; Texas 3; freedom 3; Utah 1. AP Top 25 Rank Team file Points (No. 1 votes) 1 Georgia 7-0 1,575 (63) 2 Cincinnati 7-0 1,477 3 Alabama 7-1 1,417 4 Oklahoma 8-0 1,383 5 Ohio State 6-1 1,311 6 Michigan 7-0 1270 7 Oregon 6-1 1,165 8 Michigan state 7-0 1160 9 Iowa 6-1 1.035 10 be Miss 6-1 1,034 11 our lady 6-1 922 12 Kentucky 6-1 849 13 Wake Forest 7-0 801 14 Texas A&M 6-2 700 15 State of Oklahoma 6-1 682 16 Baylor 6-1 513 17 pitt 6-1 510 18 maroon 5-2 481 19 secondary school 7-0 473 20 Penn State 5-2 471 21 State of San Diego 7-0 390 22 state of Iowa 5-2 298 23 UTSA 8-0 235 24 Coastal Carolina 6-1 132 25 BYU 6-2 44 Others who receive votes: Arkansas 36; Louisiana 32; NC State 28; Houston 12; Virginia 9; Oregon State 7; Arizona State 7; Texas 6; App status 5; Florida3; Minnesota 1; UCLA 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/ncaa-football/news/college-football-rankings-polls-week-8/acky3k8jhrts14op9gxa1l1iw The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos