Virat loses cool, says ‘wear our cricket kit and walk onto the pitch’





There were more fireworks and fiery remarks during Virat Kohli’s post-match press conference than the Indian side during their ICC T20 World Cup ‘Super 12’ match against Pakistan, who lost to the 2007 champions by 10 wickets. Rattled by the crushing defeat – mainly caused by the lack of application of the Indian bowlers who continued to bowl lollipops to Babar Azam (68 out) and Mohammad Rizwan (79 out), and the top order that seemed to have forgotten to hit — Kohli’s comments after the match bordered on sarcasm, indicating that he was truly stunned by the loss. When asked if it was “overconfidence against Pakistan” that led to the crushing defeat, Kohli said he wishes people who ask such questions would put themselves in the shoes of the Indian cricketers and understand what pressure is. Before Sunday’s game, India had never lost an ICC T20 World Cup match to their arch-rivals, but Azam and Rizwan broke that mistake, with a score of 152 points in 17.5 overs. “You know, it’s amazing what the reality is and what ideas people have on the outside. I wish they could put on our cricket kit and really walk out on the field and understand what pressure is. You don’t go there for anything to take lightly, especially a team like Pakistan that in its day can beat anyone in the world this is a game that has to be respected, and we are a team that absolutely respects the game, and we don’t think winning one game is it only one is the end of the world, and no other team should think that,” Kohli said. “This is a very big game. Cricket goes above and above everyone, every individual, and we absolutely respect the game. We don’t take any opponent lightly, nor do we discriminate between oppositions. That’s how we play our cricket. “If we didn’t play well on the day, we accept that and also give credit to the opposition. We don’t create any scenarios other than knowing what went wrong and trying to rectify that and move forward in a positive way.” , the Indian skipper added. Whether young Ishan Kishan had been given the chance to play for Rohit Sharma in the match, as the former had “done very well in the warm-up matches,” Kohli posed the question to the reporter’s court, saying: “It is a very brave question what do you think sir I played against the team i thought was the best what is your opinion do you want to drop rohit sharma of t20 internationals you drop rohit sharma do you know what he did in the last game we played? Yes? Unbelievable. If you want control, tell me in advance so I can answer accordingly,” Kohli replied. –IANS akm / (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

