Kashmiris beaten, Shami mistreated after India loses to Pakistan | Cricket News
New Delhi, India Just before the start of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup cricket match in Dubai on Sunday, the Indian team knelt in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.
India lost the match and gave Pakistan its first victory against the arch-rival at a World Cup.
As soon as the match in the Dubai International Stadium ended, some Kashmiri students celebrating Pakistan’s victory were attacked in India.
Even Mohammed Shami, a Muslim member of India’s playing-XI, was abused on social media after the loss, despite captain Virat Kohli acknowledging that his side had been outplayed by Pakistan.
Cricket matches often exacerbate tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours, who have fought three wars since their independence from the British in 1947.
i feel unsafe
Muzamil, a Kashmiri university student in the Mohali district of western India’s Punjab state, told Al Jazeera that minutes after the cricket match ended, a group of nearly 20 goons gathered outside our hostel.
We had never seen those faces before and had no idea who they were. They had sticks and beat up three of my friends. I was scared and didn’t leave the room, said the 22-year-old, who wouldn’t give his full name for fear of reprisals.
After the attack, Muzamil said his friends were forced to move to another friend’s house because they feared for their safety.
Disturbing footage of injured Kashmiri students being beaten in a college in Punjab after Pakistan wins Indian cricket match.#kashmir #IndiaVsPak
Updates from:@NasirKhuehami pic.twitter.com/6fkb9cCFFZ
Syed Shahriyar (@shahriyarsyed1) October 24, 2021
This was a game and supporting each team is an individual choice. What happened to us is really very wrong, he told Al Jazeera.
It happens with us in [New] Delhi and everywhere else. As a Kashmiri student I feel unsafe in India.
But it was suicide to do that in Punjab, said Nasir Khuehami, the national spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, referring to Kashmiris celebrating Pakistan’s victory.
They are a minority in mainland India and the celebrations were stupid. Knowing that your life is in danger, it was not a wise move.
Kashmir is claimed by India and Pakistan, who rule parts of it. The Indian side of the Himalayas has witnessed an armed insurgency for decades, with many residents supporting a merger of the region with Muslim-majority Pakistan.
Dear brothers and sisters in Punjab!
The game of cricket was played between two international sides. Far away from Punjab and Kashmir. It was inevitable that one team would win, the other would lose. Why are few of you inflicting wounds on the hapless Kashmiri students? Hate? Why?
Gowhar Geelani (@GowharGeelani) October 24, 2021
Khuehami said at least 14 Kashmiri students were attacked across India after the match, seven of whom suffered serious injuries.
He said he spent the rest of Sunday evening answering calls for help from Kashmiri students, despite police saying they had heard nothing of such attacks on Kashmiris.
After India’s loss, Indian cricketer Shamis Instagram received hundreds of abusive messages, some of which called the fast bowler a traitor and a sellout. Some posters even called him a Pakistani, suggesting he should be kicked out of the Indian team.
Shami made his ODI and T20 debut against Pakistan in 2013 and 2014 respectively, when India triumphed in both matches.
Critics also stressed why the Indian cricket team had not said that Shami was being picked.
[The] silence is not willful ignorance, it is worse than that. To whom did they kneel? The American players have risked their careers to take that position, rights activist and member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Kavita Krishnan told Al Jazeera.
Why can’t you tell your own government that Muslim life matters and Kashmir life matters?
Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we lost but who were never told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about a few years back. THIS CRAP MUST STOP. #Shami
Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 25, 2021
Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Indian-administered Kashmir, said Shami was one of 11 players who lost last night and was not the only player on the pitch.
Team India, your BLM knee bend counts for nothing if you can’t stand up for your teammate who is being horribly abused and trolled on social media, he posted on Twitter.
Krishnan said the BLM movement was against police brutality against blacks. So why can’t Indian players talk about police brutality against Muslims? she asked.
Posing for others may be fashionable, but it is morally bankrupt.
