



LEXINGTON, High Security Guard of the University of Kentucky, Kentucky Jazmine Massengil is one of 20 national-level players added to the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Watch List, which aims to annually honor the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball, it was announced Monday. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association task a national committee of top college basketball personnel to determine the waiting list of 20 candidates. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates will demonstrate the floor leadership, playmaking and ball handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman. The award is in its 23rd year. College basketball enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in the fan vote presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. At the end of January, the 20-player waiting list for the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award will be reduced to 10 and by the end of February to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Ms. Lieberman and the Hall of Fame selection committee, where a winner will be chosen. The winner of the Nancy Lieberman Award 2022 will be awarded on a date to be determined, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Other awards include the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five. Massengill is being looked at to lead the Wildcats from the point guard position this season. The Chattanooga, Tennessee native is in her second season with Kentucky, playing in 19 games last season with eight starts. The guard averaged 5.1 points and 3.3 assists per game with three or more assists in nine games. She led Kentucky in assists six times during the season. Massengill made her Kentucky debut against Wofford on December 19 after missing the first half of the season due to NCAA transfer rules. On her debut, she played 18 minutes with a three-pointer, two assists and a steal. In Kentucky’s SEC opener against top-20-ranked Arkansas, Massengill scored five points with three assists and three blocks. She had seven assists against Auburn and played her best game against Tennessee at the Rupp Arena, scoring 11 points, including 3-for-5 from long range with three assists. She recorded a season-high 10 assists against Florida, adding nine points. She came to Kentucky last season after spending two years in Tennessee, where she was a key reserve in her first season and a starter in her sophomore season. The 6-foot guard averaged 6.5 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game as a sophomore, hitting 40 percent of the field and tripling her long-distance output after playing only as a freshman. had struck a handful of threes. Massengill finished second on the team with 128 assists and added 23 blocks and 27 steals in 2019-20. 2022 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates Dyaisha Fair Buffalo

Ali Patberg Indiana

Caitlin Clark Iowa

Jazmine Massengil Kentucky

Hailey Van Lith Louisville

Ashley Owusu Maryland

Amy Dilk Michigan

Myah Taylor Mississippi St.

Anastasia Hayes Mississippi St.

Raina Perez NC State

Diamond Johnson NC State

Veronica Burton Northwestern

Te-Hina Pao Pao Oregon

Lauren Park Lane Seton Hall

Destanni Henderson South Carolina

Lauren Heard TCU

Gina Conti UCLA

Paige Bueckers UConn

Dru Gylten Utah

Katia Gallegos UTEP For more information on the Kentucky women’s basketball team, visit UKathletics.com or follow @KentuckyWBB at Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

