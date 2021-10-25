2021 T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami Online Abuse, India vs Pakistan, Cricket News





Pakistan made history in Sunday’s T20 World Cup, but the shocking victory over India has heightened tensions between the nations.

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami was subjected to “shocking” and “disgusting” online abuse after Sunday night’s shocking loss to Pakistan in the Men’s T20 World Cup. Pakistani captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan together formed an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs to chase India’s target with 10 wickets left at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was Pakistan’s first win over India at an ICC event. Watch all the ICC T20 World Cup action live and exclusive to Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today. Shami, the lone Muslim player on the India side, finished with bowling figures of 0/43 from 3.5 overs, conceding seven limits in an expensive period. Moments after the historic defeat, several Indian cricket fans took to social media to relay derogatory comments about Shami. Hundreds of messages were left on Shami’s Instagram account saying he was a “traitor” and should be kicked out of the Indian team. Former better Indian VVX Laxman posted on Twitter: “Mohammed Shami has been a great artist for India for eight years and has been instrumental in many a win. It cannot be defined by one execution. My best wishes are always with him. I urge fans and followers of the game to support Shami and the Indian team.” Indian legend Virender Sehwag tweeted: “The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand behind him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts much more than any online crowd. With you Shami.” Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote: “This crap has got to stop.” Omar Abdullah, a former prime minister in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, wrote on Twitter: “Team India, your BLM knee exercise counts for nothing if you can’t stand up for your teammate who is being horribly abused and trolled on social media. .” Shami has represented India in 13 T20 internationals, claiming 12 wickets against an economy of 9.91. Cricket clashes between Hindu India and Muslim Pakistan regularly lead to tensions between neighbors, who have fought three wars since their independence in 1947. People started celebratory gunfire in the Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Karachi after the famous victory, while hundreds set off fireworks in the Muslim-majority Indian city of Kashmir, where troops are fighting an insurgency. A student at a Punjab engineering and technology institute said dozens of men armed with hockey sticks and batons attacked them as they watched the game’s closing stages. “They came into our room, turned off the lights and beat us. They destroyed our laptops,” the student said AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of more trouble. “We are now safe and we have support from our university. But we didn’t expect this at all. We are Indians.” The match also sparked violence in neighboring Bangladesh. Two Pakistani supporters were beaten by Indian fans in a southern district as they celebrated the victory, media reported. India will face New Zealand on Monday, November 1, AEDT. — with AFP

