



AFG vs SCO: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Weather Forecast and Pitch Report – 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, Match 17. Afghanistan plays against Scotland in the 17e match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. FollowIndia vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Only On Cricket Addictor. Scotland showed impressive first-round performances to qualify for the Super 12 round. They won all their three matches to Group B of the first round. Scotland started their campaign with a 6-run win over Bangladesh and followed it up with two more wins over Papua New Guinea and Oman. Scotland knocked out Oman for just 122 runs in their last game. However, Aqib Ilyas, M Nadeem and Zeeshan Maqsood made vital contributions despite Oman failing to get a big score on the board. Scotland continued to pick wickets at regular intervals and failed to allow Oman to get the bloom it needed in the last five overs. Again for Scotland, Josh Davey was the standout bowler as he took 3 for 25 in 4 overs. Safyaan Sharif also chipped in with two wickets. For Scotland, all four batsmen scored in the top-four runs in the second inning. George Munsey (20 of 19) got another start but was unable to convert it into a big score. Much to their delight, the skipper got runs under his belt and this will give him some confidence en route to an important meeting. He played a vital 41-run 28-ball knockoff to help his team cross the finish line. Mathew Cross (26 of 35) and Richie Berrington (31 of 21) went unbeaten and pushed the lead to 17 overs. On the other hand, Afghanistan will begin their ICC T20 World Cup campaign on Monday. They would love to kick off their ICC T20 World Cup campaign at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, given the kind of spinners they have. There is no denying that Afghanistan’s strength is their world-class spin attack. People like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman would be excited to bowl on UAE tracks. However, their percussion is a weak link. Afghanistan has a nice list of power hitters on their team. Rahmanullah Gurbazi, Hazratullah Zazai and Mohmamad Shahzad can all hit the ball far and long. However, consistency is a concern for them. The batsmen have not been consistent enough with their performance. Someone has to anchor the innings for them or things could go wrong on the slow lane of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. AFG vs SCO: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Weather Forecast and Pitch Report – 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, Match 17 The slow and slow lane at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has proved a nightmare for the batsmen. The bowlers have bowled wonderfully here. Both teams’ batsmen would like to get off to a great start in the power play. The field will likely slow down as the game progresses, making it more difficult for the batsmen. Anything between 140 and 160 is a par score here. Both teams would like to bat first if they win the toss. Average 1st Inns Scores 141 Average 2nd Inns Scores 125 The temperature here will be warm and humid. Conditions here should indicate that there is no chance of rain. You could expect a good game of cricket. The average temperature fluctuates around 42 degrees Celsius.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricketaddictor.com/icc-t20-wc-2021/afg-vs-sco-weather-forecast-and-pitch-report-of-sharjah-cricket-stadium-icc-t20-world-cup-2021-match-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos