Gonzaga’s Drew Timme Tops AP Preseason All-America Men’s Basketball Team as Unanimous Pick

Drew Timme could have left for the NBA after leading Gonzaga to the national title game last season. He would probably have been drafted and would have had a solid career.

But Timme wanted more. Sure, a chance to finish a championship run, as well as team up with coach Mark Few for another season.

There was also an added benefit: Timme was the only unanimous selection by a 63-strong media panel from The Associated Press’s All-America team released Monday. He was joined by Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, Villanova point guard Collin Gillespie and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

“I love it here. It’s a great place. It’s where I want to be,” said Timme. “When I do something I feel like I have to be the best version of myself and I felt like there are some things I have to work on to achieve that. The coach pushes me every day, we had some conversations and I felt like it was the best move for me, the most logical move, especially talking to the coach and my family.”

Timme transformed from a freshman backup into one of the best big men in the country last season, earning him second-team All-America honors. He was a key player in Gonzaga’s return to the NCAA title game, averaging 19 points and 7.0 rebounds, while causing match-up problems for nearly every team the Zags faced.



The six-foot striker can shoot from the perimeter and hang smaller players. He is an adept passer and has excellent footwork, traits that would have expected him to go late in the first round or early in the second round of the NBA draft.

Timme’s return was key to Gonzaga being voted #1 in the preseason AP Top 25 despite the loss of several key players.

“I think what’s going to be new and unique is how quickly we’ll be able to learn and put together such a new group,” Timme said. “I don’t think there has been a group that has come through GU that has been so young and lost so much.”

Cockburn faced a similar decision before choosing to return to the Illini after weighing the NBA for the second year in a row. As a sophomore last season, the 7-foot center averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game to earn a second-team spot on the AP All-America team.

He was expected to be taken in the late first round or early second round of the NBA draft, but returned to cement his legacy in Illinois.

“I feel like I could weigh up the value of leaving my freshman year and playing in the NBA,” Cockburn said. “Now I feel like this is definitely more valuable, just having a legacy and having a home and somewhere you’ll be remembered forever.”

Juzang’s stock rose after UCLA’s unlikely run to the Final Four last season.

The 6-foot-6 guard was one of the breakthrough stars in March Madness, shooting 51% averaging 22.8 points. His 137 points was the second-highest NCAA tournament total in UCLA history.

“I’m just trying to get better across the board,” he said. “Keep growing as a leader and really all aspects of the game.”

Gillispie was honored at the seniors night in Villanova and looked to be on his way to a professional career before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Big East tournament. He was cleared for training in August and is eager to go after missing the NCAA tournament.

“He’s almost like a freshman, itching to come back,” said Villanova coach Jay Wright.

Jackson-Davis has been Indiana’s top player for the past two seasons, leading the Hoosiers in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. After considering a jump to the NBA, the 6-9 junior chose to stay to round out his game and, hopefully, lead the Hoosiers to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

“In my freshman year, I had nothing to say about anything,” said Jackson-Davis. “I just kept my mouth shut. I felt like I was doing better last year, not to the best of my ability, but I spoke a lot more in the locker room. This year I think I’m full promise to try the guys in us team, especially the younger guys.”